New Poll Shows American Voters Overwhelmingly Reject Communism, Dealing A Blow To DSA

The Democratic Socialists of America are intensifying their consolidation of power within the Democratic Party, winning low-turnout local elections as establishment Democrats struggle to contain the spread of socialism and Marxism within their DEI kingdom.

DSA leaders and politicians have openly embraced anti-American rhetoric centered on dismantling capitalism and calling for revolution, while their unofficial spokesperson, Hasan Piker, has amplified inflammatory calls to "kill capitalists."

Hasan Piker calls on his followers to kill capitalists:



“Yeah kill them! KiII those motherfuckers and murder those motherfuckers in the streets. Let the streets soak in their fucking red capitalist blood, dude.”



Democrats are campaigning with him. pic.twitter.com/YiZxGgRkgc — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 9, 2026

The larger question is whether mainstream America is prepared to follow DSA revolutionaries toward a violent revolution from within the nation to sow chaos, as federal investigations grow over the group's alleged links to foreign subversion networks connected to Cuba and China.

Convincing average voters to embrace a far-left agenda, especially one wrapped in revolution and anti-capitalist rhetoric, will be an extraordinarily difficult sell to folks who just want to live life and own property.

Frank, Aaron, Hank and Sam are Communist insurgents, radicalized marxist revolutionaries hiding behind personal ideologies to justfy their 1A expressions of the right to promote the insurrection of the Constitutional Republic of the United States of America pic.twitter.com/XLzzjisOqd — AnimalFarm1945 (Moshe) (@Farm1945A) July 6, 2026

Washington, DC-based research and polling firm Echelon Insights has captured a new sentiment snapshot of voters from a poll last week that showed just how unpopular DSA, socialism, and communism are...

The clearest takeaway is that voters strongly prefer market-oriented ideas:

Free-market economy: 53% favorable, 12% unfavorable, a +41 net rating

53% favorable, 12% unfavorable, a Capitalism: 49% favorable, 29% unfavorable, +20

49% favorable, 29% unfavorable, MAHA: 39% favorable, 33% unfavorable, +6

39% favorable, 33% unfavorable, Social democracy: 36% favorable, 31% unfavorable, +5

Most political parties, figures, and left-wing movements are underwater, with socialism and communism ranking the worst:

Democratic Party: 43% favorable, 52% unfavorable, -9

43% favorable, 52% unfavorable, JD Vance: 39% favorable, 53% unfavorable, -14

39% favorable, 53% unfavorable, Republican Party: 40% favorable, 56% unfavorable, -16

40% favorable, 56% unfavorable, Democratic Socialists of America: 25% favorable, 46% unfavorable, -21

25% favorable, 46% unfavorable, Donald Trump: 38% favorable, 61% unfavorable, -23

38% favorable, 61% unfavorable, MAGA: 32% favorable, 57% unfavorable, -25

32% favorable, 57% unfavorable, Socialism: 23% favorable, 52% unfavorable, -29

Communism: 5% favorable, 78% unfavorable, -73

The survey suggests that Americans remain strongly supportive of free markets and very negative toward socialism and communism, even as both major political parties and many top political figures suffer from plunging ratings.

Nate Silver's January 2026 ratings gave Echelon an A- score, with its predictive score indicating that the polling firm is expected to outperform the average pollster. Echelon also performed well during the 2024 election cycle, recording an average polling error of roughly 2 percentage points.

The polling data help explain why establishment Democrats have become increasingly alarmed by the rise of DSA, which they view as derailing the party in future elections because revolution is just not popular with the average voter.

Even a former Bill Clinton adviser wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week calling for investigations into DSA for possible foreign influence and subversion networks.

Ultimately, DSA is making a massive political gamble that it can persuade enough Americans and migrants to embrace class struggle and pursue a revolution. The problem is that such a move risks provoking a federal response, particularly as U.S. officials increasingly examine whether elements of DSA's revolutionary movement are intertwined with foreign influence and subversion networks.

After all, DSA has admitted that it is a "partner" of the sanctioned ICAP…

Perhaps that helps explain why the group is so eager to pursue Marxist revolution.