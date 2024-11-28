NYPD Raid Uncovers Rifles & Ammo Linked To Illegal Alien Prison Gang In Bronx

Venezuelan prison gang activity has dangerously surged nationwide, with an alarming amount of activity observed in New York City—a mecca for illegal aliens. The invasion of migrants, some of whom are gangsters and cartel members, poses a severe national security risk. This migrant crisis is set to be addressed in less than two months by President-elect Donald Trump and incoming Border Czar Tom Homan.

X user Viral News NYC reports the New York City Police Department and Emergency Service Unit executed a search warrant targeting members of the extremely dangerous Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang at a residential building in the Bronx (isn't this AoC's district?) on Wednseday morning.

NYPD sources told the media outlet that "a significant cache of weapons" was found during the raid, including rifles, pistols, and "a large quantity of ammunition." It is as if these illegal alien gangsters were preparing for war.

Here's more from the report:

The operation also resulted in the detention of 15 individuals, including 8 females, 7 males, and one child. Investigators revealed that several of the suspects have multiple warrants issued from jurisdictions across the country, highlighting the gang's widespread criminal network. Authorities are continuing to search the premises for additional evidence. This operation marks a significant step in the ongoing effort to dismantle the Tren de Aragua gang, a transnational criminal organization known for its involvement in human trafficking, extortion, and other violent crimes. Originally formed in Venezuela, the Tren de Aragua gang has expanded its reach in recent years, posing a growing threat in the United States. Police sources described this morning's raid as a critical move toward reducing their influence in New York City "This is a dangerous organization, and we're committed to taking the necessary actions to protect our communities," one official stated.

Breaking News



🚨Tren de Aragua Gang Bust in the Bronx: Guns, Ammo, and Arrests



In a major operation early this morning, the NYPD, with the assistance of the Emergency Service Unit (ESU), executed a search warrant targeting members of the notorious Tren de Aragua (TDA) gang.… pic.twitter.com/k4wzeKBD4s — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 28, 2024

In recent days, CBS News cited NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, who said TdA gangsters were recruiting children from migrant shelters.

"We have 39 members of TDA that have been identified and we have an additional four members that have been identified of a subgroup called Little Devils of 42nd Street. Those are much younger kids ," Kenny said.

NYPD Admits Armed Migrant Kids From Gov't-Funded Roosevelt Hotel Terrorizing Times Square https://t.co/JhHcXhIYe4 — zerohedge (@zerohedge) October 16, 2024

Kenny continued, "We have no fingerprints on file for them. We have no photographs on file for them. We have no prior criminal history on them, adding, "They swap out their IDs. We have no way of tracking or knowing who they are when they enter the country."

The New York Post recently learned from sources that TdA gangsters have been setting up operations nationwide, including in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Some of these operations include human trafficking to the drug trade and organized retail crime theft.

Source: NYPost

Just months ago, investigative reporter James O'Keefe published a US Army North Division memo that warned an estimated 5,000 TdA gangsters were in the US. We suspect that number is a lot higher.

The southern border invasion facilitated by the open border globalist Biden-Harris regime has plunged this nation into chaos as national security risks continue to surge. Now it's up to President-elect Trump and the incoming Border Czar to clean up the Biden-Harris regime's mess. It's time to Make America Safe Again....