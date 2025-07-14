Pounce! Democrats Suddenly Care About Epstein Files, Move To Force Disclosure

And just like that, Democrats suddenly care about the Jeffrey Epstein... with House reps. preparing to introduce measures this week aimed at mandating the release of documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The effort follows a recent Department of Justice memo claiming no official “ client list” of powerful individuals tied to Epstein exists - a statement the Trump administration appears eager to move past.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) announced Saturday he plans to introduce an amendment requiring a House vote on making the Epstein files fully public. The measure is intended to compel Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to bring the issue to the floor, forcing lawmakers to take a public position on the transparency initiative tied to Epstein’s network.

Why are the Epstein files still hidden? Who are the rich & powerful being protected?



On Tuesday, I'm introducing an amendment to force a vote demanding the FULL Epstein files be released to the public. The Speaker must call a vote & put every Congress member on record. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 13, 2025

"Why are the Epstein files still hidden? Who are the rich & powerful being protected?” Khanna asked in his announcement.

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX) has also joined the push, announcing Saturday that he intends to introduce a parallel resolution aimed at securing the release of the documents.

“Either [Trump] and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there!” Veasey said. “That’s why on Monday, I’ll introduce a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release all files related to the Epstein case. Put up or shut up!”

Either @realDonaldTrump and his acolytes fueled the rumors of the significance of these Epstein files to help his campaign, or something is there! That's why on Monday, I’ll introduce a resolution demanding the Trump Administration release all files related to the Epstein case.… pic.twitter.com/ZRwPLz0Vlu — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) July 13, 2025

Of course, the Democrats are seeking the release of the documents to fracture the MAGA movement. If not, Democrats would have pushed for the release during President Joe Biden's tenure.

The renewed scrutiny follows the release of a joint Department of Justice and FBI memo this week that declared an “exhaustive review” of evidence surrounding Epstein’s death at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York ruled out foul play.

“After a thorough investigation, FBI investigators concluded that Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City on August 10, 2019,” the memo reads.

The agencies also denied the existence of a “client list” tied to Epstein—contradicting earlier comments made by former Attorney General Pam Bondi, who previously suggested on Fox News that such a list was “sitting on my desk,” fueling speculation about potential blackmail involving prominent global figures.

The memo’s release has ignited backlash from parts of Trump’s base. Conservative activist Laura Loomer blasted Bondi, calling for her resignation and accusing her of undermining the credibility of the Trump-aligned DOJ.

“How come Blondi didn’t sign her name to her own memo about the Epstein Files? She needs to resign. This is going to suppress the vote in 2026,” Loomer wrote on X. “The American people and MAGA base will not tolerate being lied to. I hope President Trump fires Pam Blondi if she lacks the SHAME to resign. I called for her resignation the day of Binder Gate.”

Tucker Carlson issued an ominous warning of his own, calling the government’s handling of the Epstein case “very dangerous” and warning it could provoke civil unrest.

“That is so crazy. This is like—this is honestly one of the craziest things I’ve ever seen in my entire life. And I just think it’s very dangerous to play around with this stuff,” Carlson said on his show. “Like, very dangerous. I don’t want a revolution, but if you wanted a revolution this is how you would act.”

Last Tuesday, President Donald Trump dismissed questions about Epstein during a Cabinet meeting press exchange.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years,” Trump said. “You’re asking—we have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy? This creep? That is unbelievable. I mean, I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas. It just seems like a desecration.”

On Saturday, Trump returned to the topic on Truth Social, seeking to minimize the controversy and refocus attention on his administration’s record.

"We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and ‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again," Trump wrote.

Trump went on to cast doubt on the authenticity of the Epstein files, likening them to the Steele dossier and suggesting they were politically motivated.

"Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM HELL,’ and more?" Trump wrote. "They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands," adding, "Why didn’t these Radical Left Lunatics release the Epstein Files? If there was ANYTHING in there that could have hurt the MAGA Movement, why didn’t they use it?"

Trump also called on the FBI to redirect its focus to election security and criminal enforcement.

"The FBI should be arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein," the president wrote. "One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about."