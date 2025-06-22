Report Warns "Woke Army" & Dark-Money Funded NGOs Could Take Iran's War "To America's Streets" 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the U.S. for striking its nuclear facilities and warned it will hold the White House "fully responsible." The statement serves as both a diplomatic protest and a preemptive justification for Tehran's potential retaliation.

As of Sunday, the spectrum of Iranian response options remains wide: regional proxy attacks, missile or drone strikes on U.S. bases, restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, and disruptive cyber operations. Most concerning from a homeland security perspective is Iran's ability to activate sleeper cells or sympathizer networks inside the U.S.

A former reporter for the Wall Street Journal, Asra Nomani, who has covered the ongoing Marxist NGO color revolution against President Trump, warned in the overnight: "Watch America's streets. The Woke Army will take the Islamic Republic of Iran's war to America's streets."

Summary of Nomani's warning:

The Woke Army will serve as a proxy for the government of Iran , attempting to unleash mayhem to bring the war to America. Already just hours before U.S. bombs dropped in Iran, they rallied in Philadelphia: "US and Israel Out of Iran."

Their mayhem will be led by the 1,500 Socialist and Islamist sympathizer groups that I've identified through our @DPearlProject database, waging a war on America and Israel since Oct. 7: socialists @codepink @pslnational @answercoalition @PeoplesForumNYC funded by Neville Roy Singham, pushing propaganda for China and Islamists @CAIRNational @NationalSJP @AMPalestine @WOLPalestine .

They will align with the 500 groups that have led anti-Trump, anti-Tesla, anti-Elon protests since President Trump's election: @IndivisibleTeam @ACLU @SierraClub @UUSC @DNC 50501 etc.

They will brand themselves as "anti-war" but they are not anti-war. The socialists and Islamists in the Woke Army are pro-China, pro-Hamas, pro-Islamic Republic of Iran, anti-American, anti-Israel. The Dems are predictably anti-Trump.

Nomani said that the next round of color revolutions on the streets should start "immediately."

Watch America’s streets. The Woke Army will take the Islamic Republic of Iran’s war to America’s streets.



The Woke Army will serve as a proxy for the government of Iran, attempting to unleash mayhem to bring the war to America. Already just hours before U.S. bombs dropped in… pic.twitter.com/e9oIok8WTc — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 22, 2025

She pointed out a coordinated sequence of actions that unfolded across the Woke Army late last night:

9:40 PM ET: Islamist advocacy group CAIR issued a public condemnation of the U.S. operation, aligning rhetorically with the Iranian regime.

10:00 PM ET: President Trump addressed the nation, confirming the strikes.

10:18 PM ET: Socialist-linked ANSWER Coalition called for mass street protests at 2 PM Sunday, signaling rapid mobilization intent.

Nomani continued:

Remember these three words in everything that I share: malign foreign influence .

Many of these organizations in the Woke Army are proxies for foreign interests seeking to unleash political violence and mayhem in America.

CAIR is doing the dirty work of donors in Qatar and Turkey and other agents of the Muslim Brotherhood . Will those countries keep American safe as they fund CAIR to undermine America?

Answer Coalition is fomenting chaos for China and donor Neville Roy Singham.

The rest of the Woke Army is coalescing its forces as we speak for asymmetrical warfare in America's streets and the capitals of the world.

9:40 pm Islamist @CAIRNational issues a press release condemning America’s actions in Iran.



10 p.m. President @realDonaldTrump addresses the nation.



10:18 pm Socialist @answercoalition summons foot soldiers to the streets for anti-America protests on Sunday 2 PM.



Remember… pic.twitter.com/sjEWq5w0jf — Asra Nomani (@AsraNomani) June 22, 2025

Let's only hope that FBI Director Kash Patel's investigation into these rogue Marxist NGOs pivots from anti-ICE riots to what has been described in Nomani's report. House Republicans should do the same...

These developments underscore mounting concerns over potential malign foreign influence operating through dark money-funded Marxist-aligned NGOs. These groups—very active throughout the spring and early summer—have attempted to spark a color revolution against President Trump, with Los Angeles anti-ICE riots serving as the initial flashpoint. The broader effort, including the failed "No Kings" mobilization, appears to have stalled. However, according to reporting by Asra Nomani, these same organizations are now repositioning themselves under the banner of the anti-war movement, seeking to rebrand their objectives while maintaining the same strategic mission: to sow domestic instability, accelerate societal fragmentation, undermine capitalism, and weaken U.S. national cohesion.

"Two Tracks of Soros-Backed Protest Funding, Same Destabilizing Goal," X user DataRepublican notes...

🧨 Two Tracks of Soros-Backed Protest Funding, Same Destabilizing Goal



There are two different Soros protest funding pipelines, and they serve complementary purposes in the broader Open Society playbook:



🔹 Track 1: Arabella Advisors



This is the polished, PR-friendly side.… https://t.co/lmT4yh2YEO pic.twitter.com/ZTxKKAZKQv — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) June 22, 2025

