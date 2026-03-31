In Revolutionary Statement, Fidel Castro's Grandson Embraces "Capitalism With Sovereignty"

What is awkward for Democrats and their left-wing activist network of politicians and dark-money funded nonprofits is that the latest CNN interview with Fidel Castro's grandson shattered years of left-wing America's weird obsession with Cuban communism.

Sandro Castro told CNN's Patrick Oppmann that he would welcome a deal with President Trump and said many on the island want "capitalism with sovereignty," a remarkable admission from deep inside the Castro family that Cuba's failed economic model is no longer the pathway for the Carribean island nation suffering from decades of economic collapse, and more recently, a completely collapsed power grid.

Oppmann asked Castro: "And what would your grandfather, Fidel Castro, say if he knew that you're more capitalist than communist?"

Castro responded: "My grandfather was a person who had his principles like everyone else. But as well he respected others' opinions. That's my way of thinking."

Oppmann asked: "But all the capitalists left Cuba."

Castro responded: "There are many people in Cuba that think in a capitalistic way. There are many people who want to do capitalism with sovereignty. I think the majority of Cubans want to be capitalist, not communist."

NEW: While drinking a beer, Fidel Castro's grandson says he is a capitalist and says if it were up to him, he would welcome a deal with President Trump during an interview with CNN.



"There are many people here [in Cuba] who want to have capitalism with sovereignty." pic.twitter.com/zrIvQ6uH4Z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 30, 2026

We have detailed at length that the Democratic Socialists of America politicians in Washington and left-wing NGOs funded by billionaire foundations have a weird obsession with defending communism and visiting Cuba.

Just last week, the head of a U.S. left-wing nonprofit, reportedly linked to a Marxist propaganda network connected to a China-based billionaire, organized a trip of unhinged white liberals to the island to champion communism.

Yet even Fidel's own grandson is now embracing an economic transition from communism to capitalism, something the Trump administration is trying to orchestrate, while America's own Democratic Party and left-wing NGOs have yet to read the tea leaves around the world that far-left regimes and communism have fallen - just look at South America.

Meanwhile, Democrats last week in America at No Kings: Communism.

Ok fine…I’m down with this one No Kings protest:



“There is only one solution:



Communist Revolution!” pic.twitter.com/nq1CEKhdum — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 28, 2026

“No Kings”, but communism is okay!



For the record, estimates suggest that communist regimes worldwide are responsible for the deaths of between 85 million and over 100 million people during the 20th century alone.



These deaths resulted from mass executions, man-made famines,… pic.twitter.com/j4LEbeLk2b — 🇺🇸🗽LoneStarPatriot🗽🇺🇸 (@LoneStarPa00) March 31, 2026

'No Kings' protests are just plain communism. They must be stopped or avoided in any free country. pic.twitter.com/OgvwPrs7QQ — Russell Yeagley (@ryeagleyjr) March 31, 2026

Seems like Fidel's own grandson wants food, electricity, and internet. Only possible with capitalism.

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