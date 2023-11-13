Secret Service Opens Fire On DC Car Thieves Outside Naomi Biden's Home

Secret Service agents assigned to protect President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, the Associated Press reports, citing a law enforcement official.

The incident occurred Sunday night just before midnight in the Georgetown area of DC, when secret service agents encountered three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle.

"During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck," said a Secret Service spokesperson. "The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service."

Naomi Biden, 29, was made aware of the incident after it occurred, according to sources. She is the daughter of Hunter Biden and ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, who is an attorney at the Arnold & Porter firm.

The incident comes less than a month after a US Senate Staffer was robbed at gunpoint in DC. After she complied, the suspect fled the scene in her Acura. Meanwhile, earlier last month Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) was carjacked in the Navy Yard neighborhood, about a mile from the US Capitol Complex. And in March, a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) was stabbed multiple times in the crime-ridden metro area.

House Republicans held a hearing last month about soaring violent crime in the metro area controlled by radical Democrats who openly embraced disastrous defunding the police policies that have epically backfired.

As ABC News notes, motor vehicle thefts are up 98% year-to-date, according to the latest data from MPD.