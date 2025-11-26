'Seditious Six' Scripted Video Appears To Be Part Of Left's Broader Color Revolution Against Trump

America could use a breather from the Democratic Party's billionaire-backed dark-money NGO machine, which has spent years running a rolling color-revolution-style campaign against President Trump and anything aligned with America First (one that we've coined "invisible insurrection").

The pressure campaign is constant: activist fronts sparking orchestrated unrest in places like Los Angeles through the protest-industrial complex, followed by scripted influence operations like the so-called "Seditious Six," whose latest messaging pressures military and intelligence personnel to "refuse illegal orders" - without saying what illegal orders.

The bigger picture is very alarming: It's all part of a coordinated effort to delegitimize the Trump administration and America First movement and to keep the country in a state of manufactured chaos with aims for regime change.

Remember weeks ago when Jennica Pounds, also known as "DataRepublican," peeled back the layers of what appears to be the interworkings of at least one color-revolution-style operation orchestrated by Democrats, nonprofit groups, ex-USAID employees, and leftist billionaires to undermine and destabilize President Trump's MAGA from within.

Now, DataRepublican has gone down the Deep State rabbit hole and uncovered what appears to be a web of NGOs that launched an informational campaign just days before a group of unhinged left-wing lawmakers, including Reps. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), Chris DeLuzio (D-Pa.), Maggie Goodlander (D-N.H.), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), along with Sens. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), urged members of the military and intelligence community to "refuse illegal orders," repeatedly emphasizing, "You must refuse illegal orders."

"I think we are getting very, very warm as to whose NGO's idea it was to have the Senators produce a video about refusing illegal orders," DataRepublican wrote in an X post, adding, "National Lawyers Guild issued a document about refusing illegal orders on 11 November. And now they have partnered with Win Without War to advertise seditious-adjacent behavior on billboards. And Win Without War has multiple Congressional liaisons on their "About" page."

She continued:

The footer says Win Without War which links to EIN 27-0819099. It's a small 501(c)(4) which seems to have been named New Security Action in the past. Open Society seems to be its major backer. Other than that, the website links to three partners which I haven't dug into yet: About Face: Veterans Against War GI Rights Hotline National Lawyers Guild (infamous for supporting antifa, historical extreme Left network) One thing that jumped out to me about Win Without War's About Page is that multiple people in their leadership claims to work with Congress.

Others chimed in:

It's been revealed that a nonprofit linked to George Soros is fomenting sedition within the military around the same time a "script" went out to Democrat members of Congress urging rebellion within the ranks against President Trump....

The color-revolution playbook fueled by the Democratic Party's NGO network is now increasingly evident: the operation relies on engineered unrest, coordinated misinformation barrages, and sustained perception-shaping campaigns aimed at softening the ground for political regime change - a similar type of operation run overseas.

Bravo, @DataRepublican! 👏! This excellent thread exposes the well-funded legal division of RIOT, Inc. we discussed with @POTUS last month. The National Lawyers Guild is the legal muscle for Antifa thugs backed by dark money from the Rockefeller, Arabella, Tides, and Soros… https://t.co/uY7xQQKi8X — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) November 26, 2025

Strip away the noise, and it becomes clear: Democrats have no economic agenda to offer the middle class except for Marxism; their primary objective is regime change.