Small-Town America "Fights Back" In Court Against Globalists Who Flooded Their Town With Haitians

by Tyler Durden
A resident of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, who was among the first to draw national attention to the massive influx of Haitian migrants into his small town, is now locked in a legal battle with a local food packaging plant that employs primarily migrants from the third world. Eyes on Charleroi first appeared when President-elect Donald Trump highlighted the town's staggering 2,000% surge in its migrant population before the presidential elections. The resident is also planning a class-action lawsuit on behalf of hundreds of residents, demanding accountability from those responsible for the migrant invasion. 

Local media outlet Pennsylvania Record reports the lawyer of Andrew Armbruster, a resident of Charleroi, filed Pennsylvania's new anti-SLAPP law, a measure that gives defendants, in some instances, the opportunity to evade litigation. This is regarding a defamation lawsuit filed against Armbruster by the Charleroi business Fourth Street Foods

"SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation, and anti-SLAPP laws give defendants a First Amendment argument," Pennsylvania Record's John O'Brien wrote.

The motion stated that Fourth Street Foods owner David Barbe filed the lawsuit against Armbruster primarily to suppress protected public expression.

"Armbruster's rights to speak to public issues, community members, and prevailing wages without ever being accused of mentioning 'Dave Barbe' are an incredible encroachment on everyone in Charleroi's right to free expression on public matters," the motion said. 

The motion continued, "Not only are they chilled from speaking about Mr. Barbe, by this lawsuit they are chilled from mentioning the hiring practices of a local employer."

Readers might recall in September. We had the first boots on the ground in the small town outside Pittsburgh - down the street from Nemacolin, investigating staffing companies that were feeding Haitians like cattle into local factories.

Libs of TikTok covered our on-the-ground reporting.

Pennsylvania Record noted, "After Barbe sued Armbruster, Armbruster reiterated his claims in the Charleroi Rambler and said he was organizing a class action lawsuit on behalf of the citizens and workers of the town.

Armbruster posted on Facebook

I have taken it upon myself to say enough and to fight back.  I am organizing a Class Action Lawsuit against Fourth Street Foods and its ownership on behalf of the citizens and workers of Charleroi.  I wrote a draft of the lawsuit and printed petitions for residents to register as claimants.  I have collected several hundred participants in a few short days, and the reception to the lawsuit has been exceedingly positive. My goal is to make Americans aware that we don't have to accept being Displaced & Replaced by the open border policy of the current federal administration.  We can and will FIGHT BACK! DM me for additional details or to join the Class Action Lawsuit.

Charleroi residents are furious... 

Armbruster's planned class-action lawsuit could be one of the first instances in which small towns across America fight back in the court system against those responsible for globalist open-border policies that flooded their towns with migrants and led to the 'Great Job Replacement' of blue-collar workers. 

For the politicians and companies that still can't read the room after the presidential election: "America First." Let's remind you that a majority of Americans gave Trump a mandate to prioritize taxpaying citizens first—not third-world migrants.

