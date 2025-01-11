Small-Town America "Fights Back" In Court Against Globalists Who Flooded Their Town With Haitians

A resident of Charleroi, Pennsylvania, who was among the first to draw national attention to the massive influx of Haitian migrants into his small town, is now locked in a legal battle with a local food packaging plant that employs primarily migrants from the third world. Eyes on Charleroi first appeared when President-elect Donald Trump highlighted the town's staggering 2,000% surge in its migrant population before the presidential elections. The resident is also planning a class-action lawsuit on behalf of hundreds of residents, demanding accountability from those responsible for the migrant invasion.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "The small 4,000 person town of Charleroi, Pennsylvania has experienced a 2,000% increase in the population of Haitian migrants under Kamala Harris — the schools are scrambling to hire translators for the influx of students who don’t speak English, costing local… pic.twitter.com/jvlP19ANL0 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

Local media outlet Pennsylvania Record reports the lawyer of Andrew Armbruster, a resident of Charleroi, filed Pennsylvania's new anti-SLAPP law, a measure that gives defendants, in some instances, the opportunity to evade litigation. This is regarding a defamation lawsuit filed against Armbruster by the Charleroi business Fourth Street Foods

"SLAPP stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation, and anti-SLAPP laws give defendants a First Amendment argument," Pennsylvania Record's John O'Brien wrote.

The motion stated that Fourth Street Foods owner David Barbe filed the lawsuit against Armbruster primarily to suppress protected public expression.

"Armbruster's rights to speak to public issues, community members, and prevailing wages without ever being accused of mentioning 'Dave Barbe' are an incredible encroachment on everyone in Charleroi's right to free expression on public matters," the motion said.

The motion continued, "Not only are they chilled from speaking about Mr. Barbe, by this lawsuit they are chilled from mentioning the hiring practices of a local employer."

Readers might recall in September. We had the first boots on the ground in the small town outside Pittsburgh - down the street from Nemacolin, investigating staffing companies that were feeding Haitians like cattle into local factories.

Wow.

Charleroi, PA resident who worked for an agency which was importing migrants for cheap labor says “they didn't want no Americans, cuz they would have had to pay more."



There’s some deep corruption going on in Charleroi. This should be a bigger story. pic.twitter.com/W38Cw2FcpT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 20, 2024

Libs of TikTok covered our on-the-ground reporting.

Incredible footage revealing an operation in Charleroi, PA where Haitians are being bussed to and from food factories operated by Fourth Street Foods.



It’s estimated that 90% of workers are now made up of Haitians.



Kamala imported 2,000 Haitians into this town of 4,000 people… pic.twitter.com/6KrjecNdmh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 17, 2024

And this.

This is a bombshell report on Charleroi, PA from @realchrisrufo.



We went to Charleroi last month. The town has a population of 4,000. But it's been overwhelmed by thousands of Haitian immigrants.



Our documentary drops on Thursday. Watch the trailer here:https://t.co/YVCwHyeJBS pic.twitter.com/3QIXNFIksp — America 2100 (@America_2100) October 8, 2024

Pennsylvania Record noted, "After Barbe sued Armbruster, Armbruster reiterated his claims in the Charleroi Rambler and said he was organizing a class action lawsuit on behalf of the citizens and workers of the town."

Armbruster posted on Facebook:

I have taken it upon myself to say enough and to fight back. I am organizing a Class Action Lawsuit against Fourth Street Foods and its ownership on behalf of the citizens and workers of Charleroi. I wrote a draft of the lawsuit and printed petitions for residents to register as claimants. I have collected several hundred participants in a few short days, and the reception to the lawsuit has been exceedingly positive. My goal is to make Americans aware that we don't have to accept being Displaced & Replaced by the open border policy of the current federal administration. We can and will FIGHT BACK! DM me for additional details or to join the Class Action Lawsuit.

Charleroi residents are furious...

This trucker is from Charleroi, a small PA town flooded with Haitians by Kamala



His message at the Trump rally: pic.twitter.com/aXe8TwvPeB — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 23, 2024

Armbruster's planned class-action lawsuit could be one of the first instances in which small towns across America fight back in the court system against those responsible for globalist open-border policies that flooded their towns with migrants and led to the 'Great Job Replacement' of blue-collar workers.

How is this not the biggest political talking point right now: since October 2019, native-born US workers have lost 1.4 million jobs; over the same period foreign-born workers have gained 3 million jobs. pic.twitter.com/Z5HVWmQ24C — zerohedge (@zerohedge) January 15, 2024

For the politicians and companies that still can't read the room after the presidential election: "America First." Let's remind you that a majority of Americans gave Trump a mandate to prioritize taxpaying citizens first—not third-world migrants.