Smash-And-Grab Gang Loots Chanel Store Blocks From White House

Mayor Muriel Bowser's leadership in Washington, DC, has become a spectacular disaster. The nation's capital is grappling with a massive surge in carjackings and murders - no thanks to her failed social justice reforms (such as defunding the police).

For example...

Bowser might not publicly acknowledge that her progressive policies have failed residents and businesses as they have witnessed a larger swath of the city transform into a crime-ridden hellhole. However, her recent awkward policy shift from years of advocating 'defunding the police' to now refunding them shows she's under severe pressure.

Why re-fund the police? The cost of Bowser's terrible progressive policies forced the owner of the NHL's Capitals and NBA's Wizards to move the teams outside of the city to neighboring Virginia because of violent crime.

Even with Bowser's now supposedly tough-on-crime stance, criminals still feel emboldened to rob and murder like the 'Grand Theft Auto' video game.

The latest shocking incident occurred Sunday at the Chanel store in the 900 block of I Street NW - only blocks from the White House.

Metro Police said the thieves made off with $250,00 in luxury handbags and other merchandise in a brazen smash-and-grab robbery (similar to robberies in other failed liberal cities, like San Fran).

A pack of thugs looted a Chanel store in DC and stole $250k of merchandise.



A security guard is under investigation for using force to stop the robbery. pic.twitter.com/0yZ9dGTl8Y — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 21, 2023

Last month, Bowser declared a public emergency over rogue children participating in crime sprees. This trend of youth violence is also happening just north, in imploding Baltimore City.

Bowser might be one of the biggest leadership failures the metro has ever seen. Even lawmakers are not safe...