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Spencer Pratt Within Single-Digit Territory Of Far-Left L.A. Mayor Karen Bass

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
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A new public opinion survey from Emerson College Polling, a nonpartisan polling center based at Emerson College, shows that far-left incumbent Mayor Karen Bass remains the frontrunner in the Los Angeles mayoral race, though challenger Spencer Pratt appears to be gaining popularity and traction, which has clearly alarmed the Democratic Party.

Local outlet Spectrum News 1 SoCal cited Emerson College's new poll of the L.A. mayoral race, which shows Bass at 30%, Pratt at 22% (gaining ground), and Socialist Councilmember Nithya Raman at 19%.

The poll, conducted between May 9 and 10, came just a few days after the L.A. mayoral debate last Wednesday. An NBC Los Angeles poll showed Pratt dominated, with 88% of respondents saying he won.

Spencer Pratt has been surging in popularity across L.A., thanks to his social media team’s impressive ability to go viral online, generating millions of likes, retweets, and views.

He has been particularly effective in messaging:

In L.A., that has not been difficult, as he has simply pointed out the truth: far-left Bass and her administration of leftists in City Hall have transformed the metro area into a DEI kingdom of crime and chaos in just a few short years through failed progressive policies.

Earlier this week, TMZ tried to derail Pratt’s campaign with a piece about how he was not living in an Airstream trailer on his burned-out property in the Palisades, which he blames Bass for failing to protect during the fire.

Well, that backfired. 

"Raman will drop out and Bass will surge, and in order for Pratt to make it beyond June 2, Bass needs to stay under 50%," political commentator Katie Zacharia noted on X.

State-level Republicans nationwide should take note of Pratt’s effective campaign strategy and simply copy it. The truth about how Democrats ruined cities with nation-killing progressive policies is very easy to communicate to voters.

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