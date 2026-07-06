Trump Says Walmart Will Slash Ground Beef Prices In "Huge Deal" For Consumers

President Trump said retail giant Walmart will slash prices on a range of products at his administration's request, including a 15% reduction in ground beef prices. The move comes on top of falling gasoline and diesel pump prices as the administration intensifies its affordability push and makes it clear that capitalists, not socialists, will solve the cost-of-living crisis.

"Walmart will, in particular, be dropping the price for a pound of ground beef by almost 15%, among many other products. This is a huge deal for the many millions of Americans who, smartly, shop at Walmart, which is truly patriotic," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump continued, "My Administration is lowering prices that Joe Biden incompetently raised with the worst inflation crisis in history, a total disaster along with the Southern Border, the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, and many other failures."

Ground beef prices have skyrocketed in recent years, reaching a national average just below $7 per pound, according to USDA data.

Prices have jumped from roughly $4 to nearly $7 over the last six years as a shrinking U.S. cattle herd tightened supplies, turning beef prices and the broader supermarket bill into politically charged topics for both Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump is attempting to solve the affordability crisis through normal market forces, including finding additional supplies wherever possible to lower energy and food prices. The administration has already shown a playbook for curbing food inflation, such as finding new supplies to bring down egg prices.

Socialists, meanwhile, have no serious medium- or long-term supply-side fix. Their answer is usually government-run grocery stores, price controls, or the seizure of production under the fantasy that food can simply be made free for everyone.

But without solving the underlying supply problem, those socialist policies only create shortages, rationing, and empty shelves - the same failed economic model seen in Cuba and other socialist hellholes.

The Trump administration is likely to remain hyperfocused on affordability through the summer and into the midterms, as it seeks to show voters that market-based capitalism, not government intervention or socialist experiments, is the best path to lowering prices and easing household financial pressure.

Another source of the Biden-Harris regime's inflation was right in front of us the entire time: the millions of illegal aliens the previous administration allowed to invade the country. This was detailed in a new Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas report, which found that the influx of illegals contributed to a 30% increase in home prices and a 20% rise in rents over the period from 2021 to 2024.

Ramping up deportations may be one path towards achieving affordability.