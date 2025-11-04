Trump To Democrats: SNAP Returns Only After Gov't Reopens; USDA Warns Grocers On Illegal Food Stamp Discounts

The Trump administration said Monday it plans to partially fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) after judges ruled in November that contingency funds must be used to pay for the benefits.

One major issue with SNAP has been the widespread fraud that erupted under the Biden-Harris regime. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins revealed Sunday that the USDA has purged 700,000 fraudulent recipients so far this year.

On my first day @USDA, we told every state to send us their SNAP data so we could make sure illegal immigrants aren't getting benefits meant for American families. 29 states stepped up. 21 blue states refused — and two SUED US FOR ASKING!



Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) November 2, 2025

On Tuesday morning, President Trump wrote on X that SNAP benefits "increased by Billions and Billions of Dollars (MANY FOLD!) during Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous term in office (Due to the fact that they were haphazardly "handed" to anyone for the asking, as opposed to just those in need, which is the purpose of SNAP!"

Trump made it clear to radical leftist lawmakers that keeping the government closed - now on its 35th day, a record - by refusing to vote on a clean resolution would mean the SNAP program would only resume once the government reopens.

"It will be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up government, which they can easily do, and not before!" the president emphasized.

Benny Johnson told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty several days ago that the Trump administration should force everyone who wants to get back onto SNAP to "reapply with American citizenship."

My solutions to the EBT/SNAP abuse scandal are simple and clear:



- Shut it down

- Require everyone to reapply for benefits

- Restrict what can be purchased: ground beef, milk, eggs, fruits, vegetables. Basics only



Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 31, 2025

Democrats keep their base (or newly imported base of illegal aliens) hooked on free stuff, at the expense of the American taxpayer, in return for votes. This grift must come to an end.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reminded grocery retailers that offering special discounts or incentives exclusively to food stamp users is prohibited under federal law unless stores first obtain an official waiver.

A liquor store advertises the acceptance of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) in Los Angeles on July 15, 2025. John Fredricks/The Epoch Times

In a notice updated on Oct. 30, the agency stated that retailers authorized to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards “must comply” with the SNAP equal treatment rule, which mandates equal pricing and terms for all customers.

“You must offer eligible foods at the same prices and on the same terms and conditions to SNAP-EBT customers as other customers, except that sales tax cannot be charged on SNAP purchases,” the agency said.

“Offering discounts or services only to SNAP-paying customers is a SNAP violation unless you have a SNAP Equal Treatment Waiver.”

Equal Treatment Rule

Federal rules require that food stamp users be treated just like any other customer. Under two key provisions—one governing electronic benefit systems and another covering retailer conduct—stores must give SNAP shoppers the same access to prices, discounts, and checkout lanes as everyone else.

The regulations ban both discrimination and favoritism—retailers can’t charge SNAP customers more or deny them sales, but they also can’t give them exclusive discounts or perks.

Only stores that receive a USDA “incentive waiver” may offer special incentives as part of a program promoting healthy eating, such as extra benefits for buying fruits and vegetables to reduce diet-related diseases.

Stores can apply for such waivers by filling out a form, in which they can pick one of several incentive models, such as a percentage or dollar discount at the point of purchase.

Shutdown Impact and SNAP Scrutiny

The reminder that grocery stores must apply for waivers if they want to give special discounts to food stamp beneficiaries was issued as SNAP funding became entangled in the fiscal standoff that has shuttered the federal government since the beginning of October.

Two federal judges issued orders on Oct. 31 requiring the USDA to use emergency contingency funds to continue food stamp payments after the agency warned that funding had run out. As a result, the agency has agreed to fund SNAP for November—but at reduced levels.

On Nov. 3, USDA lawyers said the department would comply with the court order by using $4.6 billion in contingency funds to cover roughly half of November’s SNAP payments. That means recipients will receive about 50 percent of their normal benefits, or an average of roughly $94 for the month, according to a court filing.

The USDA also disclosed that some states will struggle to reprogram payment systems to distribute reduced benefits.

“For at least some States, USDA’s understanding is that the system changes States must implement to provide the reduced benefit amounts will take anywhere from a few weeks to up to several months,” the agency said in the filing.

The USDA’s reminder that unauthorized discounts to food stamp recipients are illegal also comes amid heightened scrutiny of SNAP operations during the ongoing government shutdown.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said on Nov. 2 that SNAP is “a broken and corrupt program,” with nearly two dozen states refusing to hand over data to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on whether illegal immigrants were receiving food stamp benefits.

“And guess what? In just the states that cooperated, we’ve already uncovered massive fraud,” Rollins wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

In an interview on Fox News, she said that dozens of people have been arrested for SNAP fraud, thousands of dead people were receiving benefits, and thousands of cases of illegal benefit use have been uncovered.