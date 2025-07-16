VP Vance Breaks Tie To Advance "DOGE" Rescissions Bill Toward Final Senate Vote

Vice President JD Vance cast two tie-breaking votes in the Senate late Tuesday to advance a $9.4 billion rescissions package that would claw back $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting—which partially funds National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service—along with $7.9 billion earmarked for the U.S. Agency for International Development. The move sets the stage for debate, which will be followed by a final vote.

The Senate was split 50-50 before Vance's intervention—three Republicans — McConnell, Murkowski, and Collins — sided with Democrats in opposing the bill.

🚨 BREAKING - PASSED: Vice President JD Vance BREAKS THE TIE, the $9B DOGE cuts package ADVANCES.



NPR, PBS, USAID on the chopping block.



3 Republican NOs: McConnell, Collins, Murkowski. pic.twitter.com/MRdyw5EUML — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2025

The Senate now has at least 10 hours to debate the measure before amendments are voted on and a final vote takes place. If passed, the bill will return to the House for approval.

The vote follows the House's narrow 214-212 approval in June to advance the first formal attempt to pass cuts proposed by the Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE."

Last Friday, President Trump threatened to withhold endorsements for any Republican senators who opposed the rescissions package. He wrote on Truth Social: "It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together."

This is a promising start, but Americans want far more formalized DOGE cuts to drain the swamp of waste and corruption in the federal government.

Related:

. . .