WaPo Hit By Second Wave Of "Rapid-Fire" Mass Subscription Cancellations As Leftist Readers Revolt Against Libertarian Bezos

The Washington Post was hit with another wave of subscription cancellations—its second in months—following an op-ed by its owner, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, in which he advocated for "personal liberties and free markets."

Bezos announced on Wednesday morning that the WaPo's opinion pages will be "writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets."

As Bezos explained on X:

There was a time when a newspaper, especially one that was a local monopoly, might have seen it as a service to bring to the reader's doorstep every morning a broad-based opinion section that sought to cover all views. Today, the internet does that job. I am of America and for America, and proud to be so. Our country did not get here by being typical. And a big part of America's success has been freedom in the economic realm and everywhere else. Freedom is ethical — it minimizes coercion — and practical — it drives creativity, invention, and prosperity.

I shared this note with the Washington Post team this morning:



I’m writing to let you know about a change coming to our opinion pages.



We are going to be writing every day in support and defense of two pillars: personal liberties and free markets. We’ll cover other topics too… — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 26, 2025

According to NPR News, this led to the immediate resignation of Opinions Editor David Shipley and the cancellation of 75,000 digital subscribers.

The number of cancellations comes from a person who asked for anonymity because of the fear of repercussions at the Post. ... The rapid-fire cancellations since Wednesday represent a historic level of reader fury over the changes. Yet they are only the most recent wave in a series of mass cancellations that began in late October. That was when Bezos killed a planned endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. Between then and Election Day, more than 300,000 subscribers canceled the Post, as NPR first reported last month. That was more than 12% of digital subscribers, which make up the vast majority of the paper's paid circulation. The Post has aggressively wooed new subscribers to replace them, boosting circulation by 400,000, often at highly discounted rates, according to a Post executive.

Google Search trends data showed "cancel Washington Post" surged the most in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, three states home to the radical left - and subs of WaPo that would be the most angry with Bezos shifting towards libertarian views.

What happened last fall:

