Watch: Construction Sites In Charlotte Go Dark As Illegals Hide From ICE

Federal officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began conducting large-scale raids across the Charlotte metropolitan area last weekend as part of Operation Charlotte's Web. The objective is to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens.

Operation Charlotte's Web has given a partial understanding of just how many migrants have poured into the metro area since the Biden-Harris regime's nation-killing open border policy.

Footage from X shows construction sites of residential homes, commercial projects, and even stores empty this week as illegals flee and go into hiding to avoid being deported.

🚨#BREAKING: Hundreds of constructions sites are sitting completely empty in Charlotte NC today.



HUNDREDS of them. pic.twitter.com/KqU0umYZ7g — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) November 19, 2025

One of many construction sites in Charlotte that is completely empty. pic.twitter.com/qsFMrLJXVM — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 19, 2025

Report of hundreds of Charlotte construction sites now quiet amid Border Patrol operation.



This particular site had from 50 to 100 workers everyday and only 2 showed up yesterday.



That means thousands of construction jobs are being filled by illegal immigrants who are paid… pic.twitter.com/kDyUQiaQmt — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 20, 2025

Uptown Charlotte North Carolina job sites reported empty due to ICE raids



Not a single worker is there, all workers were illegal



This is happening in all 50 states. Every time we see ICE raids come to a city, we see empty job sites



American jobs stolen for cheap illegal labor pic.twitter.com/uQolEQpWzd — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 20, 2025

Two women who work in Charlotte, North Carolina, say there are no customers ever since ICE surged in the area.



If businesses can only survive by having customers who are illegals then those businesses shouldn’t be in business.



(thecharlotteobserver on TT) pic.twitter.com/imZ47sRKqF — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 19, 2025

Charlotte, North Carolina ice cream shop says they are forced to close due to the ICE raids



He says as many as 90% of his customers are Latino and they’re hiding from ICE



He can’t risk his employees being detained so they’re choosing to be closed



If his employees or his… pic.twitter.com/OyDRC3r954 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 19, 2025

Tacos El Nevado, frequently voted as one of Charlotte’s best places to get a taco, has decided to close due to the CBP operation pic.twitter.com/TO9XoRlV5n — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 19, 2025

1/6 of Charlotte’s population is foreign-born, not counting illegals.



It’s not a “political awakening,” it’s a foreign population with no loyalty to our country, heritage, or laws. https://t.co/EUZidiVW6R — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) November 20, 2025

We reported earlier this week:

Data from the Carolina Migrant Network nonprofit estimates that there are 58,000 illegals are living in Mecklenburg County, and an estimated 325,000 in North Carolina.

What's increasingly clear is that we may never fully grasp how many illegals crossed into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris' open-border policies. But we get a sense of the scale when ICE sweeps turn parts of a major metro area into a ghost town overnight as illegals go into hiding.

The deeper issue is that this illegal population has become a net drain on public resources. Americans never voted for a nation-killing illegal alien invasion - yet when voters give Trump a mandate to restore national security and deport criminal illegals, Democrats and their corrupt globalist judicial allies move to obstruct the will of the people.