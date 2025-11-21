print-icon
Watch: Construction Sites In Charlotte Go Dark As Illegals Hide From ICE

by Tyler Durden
Federal officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began conducting large-scale raids across the Charlotte metropolitan area last weekend as part of Operation Charlotte's Web. The objective is to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens.

Operation Charlotte's Web has given a partial understanding of just how many migrants have poured into the metro area since the Biden-Harris regime's nation-killing open border policy.

Footage from X shows construction sites of residential homes, commercial projects, and even stores empty this week as illegals flee and go into hiding to avoid being deported.

We reported earlier this week:

Data from the Carolina Migrant Network nonprofit estimates that there are 58,000 illegals are living in Mecklenburg County, and an estimated 325,000 in North Carolina

What's increasingly clear is that we may never fully grasp how many illegals crossed into the U.S. under the Biden-Harris' open-border policies. But we get a sense of the scale when ICE sweeps turn parts of a major metro area into a ghost town overnight as illegals go into hiding. 

The deeper issue is that this illegal population has become a net drain on public resources. Americans never voted for a nation-killing illegal alien invasion - yet when voters give Trump a mandate to restore national security and deport criminal illegals, Democrats and their corrupt globalist judicial allies move to obstruct the will of the people. 

