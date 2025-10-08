Watch Live: Trump Hosts Roundtable On Antifa As Race To Dismantle Radical Left NGOs Accelerates

President Donald Trump is hosting a White House roundtable with independent journalists who have experienced Antifa's violence firsthand. In addition to journalists and influencers, Seamus Bruner, the lead researcher for Peter Schweizer's Government Accountability Institute, will also be at the table to discuss dark-money-funded NGO networks that are fueling chaos across America.

The roundtable discussion is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST and comes amid renewed Antifa attacks on ICE facilities in Portland and other crime-ridden sanctuary cities. Over the past decade, Democrats and left-wing groups have normalized assassination culture by labeling Trump and his supporters as "fascists" and "Nazis." That dangerous rhetoric has fueled an alarming wave of nihilistic accelerationism among extremist "woke warriors," culminating in horrific incidents such as the transgender mass shooter at a Catholic Church in Minneapolis and the political assassination of Charlie Kirk last month. The Kirk assassination placed radical leftist groups at the center of discussion for White House officials.

"For too long, Antifa has ravaged great American cities while ineffectual Democrat leaders turn a blind eye — and most in the media have gone right along with them," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital Wednesday, adding, "Some reporters have been brave enough to blaze their own trail and report the facts rather than go along with the Fake News Groupthink."

Fox News Digital reports that the roundtable will feature Trump delivering remarks before hearing from Cabinet members and independent journalists. These cabinet members and administration officials include Attorney General Pam Bondi, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Independent journalists slated to join the roundtable include Nick Sortor, Cam Higby, Jonathan Choe, Andy Ngo, Katie Daviscourt, James Klug, Savanah Hernandez, Nick Shirley, Brandi Kruse, and Julio Rojas.

Jonathan Choe wrote on X,

I'm heading to the White House with a group of independent journalists for what's being called a "Roundtable on Antifa." We are about to brief President Trump on how these domestic terrorists operate and it could help federal authorities disrupt their covert network. What a time to be alive.

We are about to brief President Trump on how these domestic terrorists operate and it could help federal authorities disrupt their covert… pic.twitter.com/mUbL57OecT — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 8, 2025

Bruner, the lead researcher for Peter Schweizer, is expected to share new details about dark-money–funded NGOs backed by foundations such as the Rockefeller Foundation, the Arabella Network, Tides, and Soros, along with foreign-linked funders like Neville Roy Singham, who have fueled unrest across the country.

Bruner's briefing to Trump will build on the New York Times' report, citing a Capital Research Center report, that "Soros' Open Society gave $80 million to pro-terror groups"...

Here's a preview...

🚨The beginning of the end for Chaos, Inc.?

The Government Accountability Institute has mapped how non-governmental funding networks intersect with protest and activist movements across the US. The chaos and unrest spreading across this country, especially the ongoing anti-ICE… pic.twitter.com/IQlYwAKWuW — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 8, 2025

This will be music to Stephen Miller's ears, as the White House official recently declared war on the radical left, vowing to "disrupt" and "dismantle" the groups sowing chaos nationwide.

Watch Live:

