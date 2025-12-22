Watch Live: Trump Makes Announcement At Mar-A-Lago With Secretary Of War Pete Hegseth

President Trump is scheduled to make a public announcement at 4:30 p.m. EST at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan.

*TRUMP'S 4:30PM ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY IS ON SHIPBUILDING: OFFICIAL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) December 22, 2025

No details have been released about the substance of the announcement, which comes as the holiday week begins with Christmas Eve just days away.

The timing follows a flurry of defense and national security developments. Last week, Trump signed the annual defense policy bill into law, authorizing roughly $900 billion for the Pentagon. Since then, the administration has escalated gunboat diplomacy in the Caribbean, raised new national security concerns over offshore wind farms, and sparked diplomatic backlash after appointing a special envoy, which prompted an angry response from Denmark’s foreign minister earlier today.

It is worth noting that The Epoch Times expects the announcement to focus on shipbuilding, a fitting topic given the Pentagon's strategic repositioning across the Western world and the increased emphasis on hemispheric defense. We have informed readers about how Goldman is profiting from this historic realignment (see here).

Given the news flow, here are several topics Trump, Hegseth, and Phelan could address:

