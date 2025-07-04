Watch Live: Trump Signs 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Into Law During Independence Day Event 

President Trump is expected to sign the GOP's "Big Beautiful Bill" into law on Friday afternoon, as part of an Independence Day celebration at the White House. This comes less than a day after the House narrowly passed the massive tax and spending cuts package in a 218-214 vote.

The 887-page bill includes spending cuts, tax relief, increased defense funding, resources for criminal illegal alien deportation efforts, and other longstanding GOP priorities. The Senate approved the legislation a day earlier, following weeks of tense negotiations over proposed Medicaid reductions, changes to the federal nutrition assistance program, extensions of Trump-era tax breaks, and mounting concerns about the bill's impact on the national debt (as seen with Musk-Trump spat).

Despite GOP friction, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-L.A.) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) delivered on their pledge to get BBB to the finish line by the July 4 deadline.

"Congrats to everyone in Congress and the White House on getting the One Big Beautiful Bill to the finish line!" White House trade counselor Peter Navarro wrote on X.

The signing event is scheduled to take place at the White House at 5:00 p.m. ET.

