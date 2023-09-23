Watch: National Guard Rolls Into Eagle Pass, Texas As Biden's Border Crisis Spirals Out-Of-Control

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas says the National Guard has sealed parts of the Eagle Pass, Texas, border with Mexico to prevent a further invasion of thousands of illegals crossing into the US.

🚨: The National Guard is preventing illegal immigrants from entering Eagle Pass. pic.twitter.com/tAVe9KyAQd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2023

Rosas said, "At a different spot along the Rio Grande, illegal immigrants are finding a way through the C-wire despite the National Guard being there."

At a different spot along the Rio Grande, illegal immigrants are finding a way through the C-wire despite the National Guard being there. pic.twitter.com/qaapFMS9qQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2023

"After the group passed through, Guardsmen placed more C-wire in the gap illegal immigrants used to enter Eagle Pass," he said.

After the group passed through, Guardsmen placed more C-wire in the gap illegal immigrants used to enter Eagle Pass. pic.twitter.com/bP8HDAotQl — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2023

Eagle Pass has been the epicenter of the border invasion this past week.

Thousands of migrants continue to flood into Eagle Pass, Texas, after the Biden administration was filmed removing razor wire intended to deter illegal crossings.



The mayor of Eagle Pass has declared a state of emergency and is "pleading for help."pic.twitter.com/hlnZI10djO — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 21, 2023

On Wednesday, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted alarming footage of the migrant invasion on X.

It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half. Almost 2 years to the day we saw 15,000+ Haitians under the bridge in Del Rio, we now have thousands of predominantly Venezuelans gathering under Eagle Pass bridge. pic.twitter.com/VkfUQnexGZ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 20, 2023

Elon Musk then felt compelled to ask: "Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this."

Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this.



About 2 million people – from every country on Earth – are entering through the US southern border every year.



The number is rising rapidly, yet no preventive action is taken by the current administration. https://t.co/EF7HTS1ktT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2023

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an "invasion," blaming President Biden's disastrous open border policies.

I officially declared an invasion at our border because of Biden's policies.



We deployed the Texas National Guard, DPS & local law enforcement.



We are building a border wall, razor wire & marine barriers.



We are also repelling migrants.



More: https://t.co/dEivr1lL2n pic.twitter.com/hzCl6ouTVJ — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 20, 2023

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre failed to answer Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy's question:

"So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?"

Doocy: “What do you call it when 10,000 illegals cross the border in a single day.”



Jean-Pierre: “What do you call it when republicans…”



Doocy: You’re not answering



Jean-Pierre: “We’re moving on”

pic.twitter.com/rvKDTDLUt9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 21, 2023

The Border Patrol Union then blasted the 'radical' Biden administration:

"From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ. Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more?"

From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ.



Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more? — Border Patrol Union - NBPC (@BPUnion) September 21, 2023

Then, an alleged video of Border Patrol agents breaking rank surfaced on X.

Border Patrol Agents ARE BREAKING RANKS!! They Are Questioning Why Isn’t Leadership UPHOLDING THE CONSTITUTION ‼️

‌

Border Patrol Chief “We stay focused we continue to do the job and the mission that we signed up for. We all signed up for it, we all raised our hand.”

‌

BRAVE… pic.twitter.com/yLmzFqwKMg — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 21, 2023

The majority of Americans did not vote for open borders. A small fringe minority of financial and political elites are abusing their power over the majority, and folks are getting fed up.

JUST IN: Fox News stops at bar in Bozeman, Montana.



Shocked to find out that out every single one of the patrons is voting for 47..



HAS AMERICA FINALLY HAD ENOUGH? pic.twitter.com/BIBxfERe9e — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 22, 2023

Biden inherited a border under control and enforced disastrous policies that have only led to "unprecedented illegal entry, human trafficking, and deadly fentanyl killing more than 100,000 Americans a year," Judiciary Committee Senior Member Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) wrote in a statement on Friday.

With over 500,000+ known encounters EACH QUARTER! Which is the equivalent of the entire population of Tucson, AZ! This is our best case scenario as far as murderers and rapists goes... #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/mr79oqysky — Unbiased Crime Report (@UnbiasedCrime) September 19, 2023

Issa warned: "Make no mistake: the next chapter of the Biden border disaster is here. It needs to be brought to a close, and Congress must act."

... and just in time for the next presidential election cycle as these immigrants flood major metro areas.