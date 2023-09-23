print-icon
Watch: National Guard Rolls Into Eagle Pass, Texas As Biden's Border Crisis Spirals Out-Of-Control

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Saturday, Sep 23, 2023 - 05:00 PM

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas says the National Guard has sealed parts of the Eagle Pass, Texas, border with Mexico to prevent a further invasion of thousands of illegals crossing into the US. 

Rosas said, "At a different spot along the Rio Grande, illegal immigrants are finding a way through the C-wire despite the National Guard being there."

"After the group passed through, Guardsmen placed more C-wire in the gap illegal immigrants used to enter Eagle Pass," he said. 

Eagle Pass has been the epicenter of the border invasion this past week. 

On Wednesday, Fox News reporter Bill Melugin posted alarming footage of the migrant invasion on X. 

Elon Musk then felt compelled to ask: "Strange that there is almost no legacy media coverage of this."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared an "invasion," blaming President Biden's disastrous open border policies. 

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre failed to answer Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy's question:

 "So, what do you call it here at the White House when 10,000 people illegally cross the border in a single day?"

The Border Patrol Union then blasted the 'radical' Biden administration:

"From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ. Think about what Biden is doing to this country with his out-of-control border policies. How many millions more?" 

Then, an alleged video of Border Patrol agents breaking rank surfaced on X. 

The majority of Americans did not vote for open borders. A small fringe minority of financial and political elites are abusing their power over the majority, and folks are getting fed up. 

Biden inherited a border under control and enforced disastrous policies that have only led to "unprecedented illegal entry, human trafficking, and deadly fentanyl killing more than 100,000 Americans a year," Judiciary Committee Senior Member Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-48) wrote in a statement on Friday. 

Issa warned: "Make no mistake: the next chapter of the Biden border disaster is here. It needs to be brought to a close, and Congress must act."

... and just in time for the next presidential election cycle as these immigrants flood major metro areas. 

