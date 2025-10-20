Watch: Liberal Boomer Paid-Protesters Caught Chaperoning At NYC 'No Kings' Protest 

The national conversation around the Democratic Party's dark-money NGO network, bankrolled by left-wing billionaires, has intensified following the weekend's "No Kings" protest, where unhinged white baby boomers paraded through city streets, turning the protest into yet another national laughingstock for the Democratic Party. White liberal boomers still fail to realize they are the "useful idiots" of the leftist billionaire class fueling these protests against right-leaning billionaires, President Trump, and Elon Musk. Many of these boomers fail to understand just how coordinated this color-revolution-style operation truly is.

On the ground this weekend at the "No Kings" rally in Times Square was independent researcher and content creator Nate Friedman, who revealed how heavily coordinated the supposedly "organic" protest actually was, featuring professional protesters and paid activists working hand in hand with city officials.

Friedman came across high-level organizers - or nonprofit foot soldiers - ensuring the color-revolution-style operation ran smoothly. He said these individuals were affiliated with the nonprofit "Rise and Resist."

Earlier this year, Elon Musk wrote on X that the ActBlue-funded group Rise & Resist was one of the radical leftist groups responsible for Tesla "protests" that saw left-wing activists demonstrate at showrooms - and, in some cases, other left-wing groups participated in domestic terrorist operations against all things Tesla.

"ActBlue funders include George Soros, Reid Hoffman, Herbert Sandler, Patricia Bauman, and Leah Hunt-Hendrix," Musk said at the time.

Friedman's video exposes how these so-called "protests" are very coordinated.

🚨I crashed a No Kings paid protestor meeting and then exposed 3 of them in 4 minutes. WATCH 👇 pic.twitter.com/E5EiP4SO2V — Nate Friedman (@NateFriedman97) October 19, 2025

Building on this theme that the protests are billionaire-funded and highly coordinated, investigative researchers Peter Schweizer and Seamus Bruner of the Government Accountability Institute dropped a bombshell last week showing how the protest-industrial complex, dubbed "Riot, Inc.", is, in their words, "FUELED BY BILLIONAIRES."

"We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers... all funneled through the same 'Riot Inc.' dark-money networks," Bruner wrote on X.

📊We traced $294,487,641 to the official No Kings 2.0 partners & organizers...all funneled through the same “Riot Inc.” dark-money networks:

💰 Arabella network $79.7M+

💰 Soros network $72.1M+

💰 Ford network $51.7M+

💰Tides $45.5M+

💰 Rockefeller $28.6M+

💰 Buffett $16.6M+ pic.twitter.com/b6zFla79UP — Seamus Bruner (@seamusbruner) October 16, 2025

By late weekend, NGO expert Mike Benz, who knows a thing or two about how U.S. intelligence agencies deploy color revolutions overseas for regime-change operations, called the weekend protest "Fell flat in DC too. Coup d'eflat."

Fell flat in DC too. Coup d’f́lat. https://t.co/1lb7JVesDG — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) October 18, 2025

Gathering what we've learned so far: No Kings is a color-revolution-style operation linked to the Democratic Party's hatred for Trump and its hope that protests and riots can help oust the president. The movement is also funded by left-wing billionaires - how ironic, given that Indivisible calls the front group "No Kings." The problem is that when white liberal boomers and "grantifa" show up for the protest - not youngsters - the movement, especially heading into the colder months, is losing whatever momentum it had after the failed protest attempts earlier this year.

Adding more color to what Democrats and their billionaire donors are up to, one could call it an invisible insurrection operated through the NGO world...

Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising explains more about the dark world of NGOs:

What Americans need to understand is that the NGO Industrial Complex is a mass-scale manipulation machine with many arms—but it always traces back to the same funding sources. Here's how it works: The largest donor to the DNC, George Soros, is also the undisputed king of the NGO Industrial Complex. This is no coincidence, because it's clear that this is where the power lies. The NGO world operates completely unrestricted by laws or bureaucracy. It functions as a parallel form of government that constantly subverts our elected government. Here's how: imagine you could fund organizations to get out the vote for far-left politicians who will pass reckless laws that make America harder to govern and destabilize the system. Then imagine you fund organizations that GOTV for progressive DAs like Alvin Bragg, who run on platforms of refusing to enforce criminal laws. Next, you fund the think tanks that draft far-left legislation, followed by the protest groups that mobilize for each cause—groups that also GOTV for your broader agenda. Then you fund the "movement lawyers" and bail funds for the rioters, and the civil rights organizations that insist questioning this machine is racist or un-American. See what I'm getting at? No matter which arm of the machine you're looking at—regardless of its name or which state it operates in—it's funded by the same network of NGOs, mostly Open Society Foundations and the Tides Foundation. So I'm not surprised to see that the people "marshaling" the protest are from a Soros-funded group. What should surprise you is how many Soros-funded groups co-sponsored and attended the No Kings protest—along with the lawyers, civil rights orgs like the ACLU, and the local state groups that helped GOTV for the politicians who supported it. They're all part of the same machine.

* * * LIVE LONGER

Smart Protein Collagen Peptides - blend of 3 peptides: Joints / Skin / Muscle Recovery

Astaxanthin - high purity, extremely potent antioxidant (inflammation, eyes, skin, read more here)

Ultimate Detox - Psyllium, Slippery Elm, Inulin, Chlorella, Black Walnut, Ginger, and Papaya