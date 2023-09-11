'We Will Not Comply': Gun Owners Rally In New Mexico In Defiance Of Tyrannical Democrat Governor

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's (D) suspension of open and concealed carry firearms rights under the guise of a 'public health emergency' sparked a rally of New Mexicans who overwhelmingly said they won't comply with the governor's unconstitutional order.

News2Share's Ford Fischer covered one rally in the Old Town area of Albuquerque where he described "Gun owners – many visibly armed" defied the "New Mexico Governor's Executive Order banning the open and concealed carry of firearms there as a one-month emergency'."

Police did not intervene or enforce the order. pic.twitter.com/BAk0kDZC9A — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

"One speaker at the armed rally in Albuquerque defying the gun carrying ban told the crowd that they need to go out and do this every day, or else it wouldn't have an impact," Fischer said, adding, "While the police didn't enforce the order, it includes a $5000 fine for violators."

While the police didn't enforce the order, it includes a $5000 fine for violators. pic.twitter.com/dNiEYdWRtt — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

"One apparent anti-gun protester was yelled at, but then invited by the speaker to say his piece on the stage," he continued. "The crowd yelled at him for wearing a mask and applauded him when he took it off," he noted.

He expressed concern about gun violence in schools, which the speaker and crowd… pic.twitter.com/r8ENh8IKAC — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

The rally was sparked by Democrat Gov. Grisham's suspension of carrying guns – either through open or concealed carry permits – in Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque for 30 days.

"No constitutional right, in my view, including my oath, is intended to be absolute. There are restrictions on free speech, there are restrictions on my freedoms," she said.

Watch the most evil & tyrannical 60 seconds you’ve ever heard from a politician: pic.twitter.com/xLpMSTbyi2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

The governor's decision comes after the violent crime in the progressive metro area has spun out of control. And, of course, failed social justice reform policies and disastrous open southern border policies are nowhere to be mentioned (remember, there's no accountability with Democrats for blowing up metro areas with failed policies) - instead, the governor launched an attack on the Second Amendment. This will only harm law-abiding citizens who use firearms to protect themselves and their families amid a surge in violent crime due to soft progressive policies.

On Sunday, Gun Owners of America was the first to announce a lawsuit against Grisham.

See you in court! 🔥 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) September 10, 2023

Constitutional law attorney Jonathan Turley said the move by Grisham was "flagrantly unconstitutional under existing Second Amendment precedent."

Dems Accidentally Reveal Their Plan To Destroy The Constitution Ahead of Schedule https://t.co/NioTzN1u4e pic.twitter.com/1m3ntj5RSB — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 10, 2023

Many Democrat governors and mayors who let their metro areas plunge into chaos with soft-progressive policies just got another idea on how to strip gun rights of law-abiding citizens.