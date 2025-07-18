print-icon
What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

by Tyler Durden
New York Democrats—and the broader party in desperate need of a course correction—continue to double, triple, and even quadruple down on all things woke. They've now taken it a step further by openly cheerleading socialism and Marxism. This increasingly radical un-American direction, backed by a network of dark money-funded NGOs, has even drawn criticism from prominent figures like JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who recently described Democrats as "idiots ... with big hearts and little brains."

Democrats "overdid DEI," Dimon said last week, adding, "I have a lot of friends who are Democrats, and they're idiots." 

Dimon isn't wrong—in fact, he's spot on. He sees clearly that the party has veered further down a toxic, increasingly un-American path at a time when the Overton Window shifted back toward the center-right after a decade of woke. Yet Democrats seem oblivious to this realignment of what is now socially acceptable in the eyes of the American people. 

Meanwhile, Democrats are testing the waters with socialist Bernie Sanders and Marxist New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, posing for a staged photo op. 

"The Oligarchs are prepared to undermine democracy & spend tens of millions to buy the election for his opponents," Sanders' social media team wrote on X, adding, "We will not allow that to happen. Stand with Zohran." 

However, Democrats remain trapped in the elitist mindset that anyone who didn't attend a liberal arts college is somehow unintelligent. Their supposed war on billionaires is pure political theater, especially given how deeply the party is supported by leftist billionaires through a massive web of dark money-funded NGOs and law firms.

And remember, earlier this year, when Bernie and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez were flying around the nation in private jets?

Here's what X users are saying:

