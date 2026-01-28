"Will Bring Country To Halt": Far-Left NGOs Prepare To Mobilize Children As 'Ice Out' Protesters

A network of far-left nonprofits linked to Marxist financier Neville Roy Singham is leveraging Minnesota-based Black and Somali student organizations to mobilize child protesters in a planned "ICE Out of Everywhere" action on Friday, assessed as a coordinated general strike intended to inflict economic disruption amid widespread protests following multiple fatal shootings of protesters by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.

"We support the call from Minnesota-based Black and Somali student organizations — on Friday, January 30, join the national day of action to say ICE OUT OF EVERYWHERE!" Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) wrote on X.

PSL continued:

Last Friday, people from all walks of life came together in the Twin Cities and all across Minnesota had a day of "no work, no school, no shopping" and shut it down. It captured the imagination of the whole country. They've shown the way for all of us — to stop ICE's reign of terror, we need to SHUT IT DOWN. What happened in Minnesota can happen across the entire country. Now is the decisive moment. The Minnesota General Strike has given us a historic opening. If we all take a stand now, we can stop the killings and the kidnappings, and end Trump's war on our most basic rights! Make a plan. Organize your people. Stay tuned for actions this January 30 around the country.

Just the News reports that anti-ICE protests involving children and business shutdowns - one that can only be viewed as a general strike - are being planned nationwide.

Key organizers and promoters include the People's Forum, Party for Socialism and Liberation, BreakThrough News, Code Pink, and the ANSWER Coalition, with heavy coordination via social media and a central "National Shutdown" website.

Left-wing activist Linda Sarsour declared that "we will bring this country to a halt."

As assessed last week, Minneapolis protests have moved beyond normal demonstrations toward deliberate targeting of critical economic chokepoints, with left-wing activists exploiting public outrage over federal agent shootings as a catalyst to sow chaos from within the nation.

Meanwhile...

Just wait until warmer weather arrives; the Trump administration will face a protest-industrial complex that will likely deploy assets across major sanctuary cities.

Get ready for spring.