"You Are On Notice": DOJ Warns Don Lemon After Alleged Involvement In Left-Wing Mob Storming Church

Washed-up former CNN host Don Lemon has been put on notice by the U.S. Department of Justice over claims that he joined a far-left group of anti-ICE protesters who stormed a Sunday church service in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"A house of worship is not a public forum for your protest! It is a space protected from exactly such acts by federal criminal and civil laws! Nor does the First Amendment protect your pseudo journalism of disrupting a prayer service," Harmeet Dhillon, the DoJ's assistant attorney general for civil rights, wrote on X.

"You [Lemon] are on notice!" Dhillon wrote. In a separate post, she said that the FBI has been "activated" and accused the left-wing mob of "desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers."

She also said, "The DoJ's Civil Rights division is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers."

The @CivilRights is investigating the potential violations of the federal FACE Act by these people desecrating a house of worship and interfering with Christian worshippers. @AGPamBondi https://t.co/uZBBv1iuuH — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) January 18, 2026

Dozens of left-wing activists, some potentially paid agitators and others who admitted they were from out of town, stormed the Cities Church sanctuary on Sunday after believing that one of the pastors was the acting director of ICE's St. Paul field office.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote: "I just spoke to the pastor in Minnesota whose church was targeted. Attacks against law enforcement and the intimidation of Christians are being met with the full force of federal law. If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails."

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned: "President Trump will not tolerate the intimidation and harassment of Christians in their sacred places of worship."

Baptist minister Paul Chappell condemned Lemon and the left-wing activists:

We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act. Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious liberty in this country.

We condemn the actions of Don Lemon and the group of activists who stormed Cities Church today in St. Paul, Minnesota, in clear violation of the FACE Act. Christians everywhere should demand that the Department of Justice arrest those who participated. We must protect religious… pic.twitter.com/YlkjJC3YCv — Paul Chappell (@PaulChappell) January 19, 2026

Left-wing violence in Democrat-run blue cities in America is absolutely alarming. The president last week threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to restore order in Minneapolis after dark-money funded nonprofits and militant left-wing groups mounted pressure campaigns to impede federal deportation operations of criminal illegal aliens.

Meanwhile, left-wing Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has demanded the troops "get the f*** out of Minneapolis." The mayor did admit in a television interview about a network of nonprofits operating a pressure campaign against the federal government.

POLITICAL VIOLENCE: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey refuses to reveal the identities of the NGOs he's working with to organize protests in his city. The DOJ is investigating the groups with funding and directives from Soros and CCP-linked NGOs. pic.twitter.com/C9cWgIZ5VN — @amuse (@amuse) January 8, 2026

Trump has sent 3,000 ICE agents to the sanctuary city, with 1,500 troops on standby if social unrest worsens.

What's important to understand is that if temperatures hadn't been averaging around 10F, the Democratic Party and its billionaire-funded NGO network would have unleashed riots and chaos if temperatures had been just a bit warmer. This is a warning that Democrats are preparing to unleash chaos come spring, whether protests, riots, and whatever else, as we've warned - this is part of a color-revolution operation. This is highly organized and structured.

Related:

Why a left-wing mob and a former CNN host are roaming a sanctuary city hunting for a church pastor sounds like something that would only happen under Marxist regimes in third-world countries.

Lemon, in damage control mode, calls everything that happened "fake news" ...

NEW: Don Lemon blames the organizer of the group who stormed the MN church after the DOJ launched an investigation into the incident.



Lemon, who uploaded a video of himself defending the mob from inside the church, says he was simply engaged in "an act of journalism."



"Why… pic.twitter.com/t0Fi2SGLiZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 19, 2026

Let's not forget that even the deep state publication The Atlantic had to admit an uncomfortable truth for Democrats: "Left-Wing Terrorism Is on the Rise."