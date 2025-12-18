Instacart Shares Slide As FTC Reportedly Investigates AI Pricing Tool

Instacart shares fell in premarket trading in New York after an overnight report said the Federal Trade Commission has opened an investigation into the online grocery delivery and pickup platform.

Reuters reported that the FTC's investigation is focused on Instacart's AI-driven pricing tool and whether it led shoppers to be charged different prices for identical goods.

The scrutiny comes as the Trump administration places renewed emphasis on lowering consumer prices after four years of failed Bidenomics.

The FTC has sent Instacart a civil investigative demand seeking information on the Eversight pricing tool. Instacart shares fell about 7% in premarket trading.

"The Federal Trade Commission has a longstanding policy of not commenting on any potential or ongoing investigations. But, like so many Americans, we are disturbed by what we have read in the press about Instacart's alleged pricing practices," the FTC told the outlet.

According to a study of 437 shoppers across four metro areas conducted by nonprofit groups Groundwork Collaborative, Consumer Reports, and More Perfect Union, shoppers paid different prices for the same supermarket items, with some paying more than 23% more than others.

"Some shoppers found grocery prices that were up to 23% higher than prices available to other shoppers for the exact same items, in the exact same store, at the exact same time," the study's authors wrote.

Instacart says Eversight enables retailers to run randomized price tests and argues the system is not based on shopper data or demand fluctuations. The company also says retailers, not Instacart, set prices, except at Target, where Instacart scrapes public prices and adds its own margin.

FTC emphasized that an investigation does not imply wrongdoing. The probe comes amid heightened political focus on affordability and AI-driven pricing practices.

