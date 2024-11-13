The Guardian Throws Tantrum Over Trump Victory, Says "No Longer Posting On X"

The transition to new media is full steam ahead after propaganda outlets MSNBC and CNN experienced a total collapse in viewership days after the presidential election.

What's more, NBC-parent Comcast is reportedly mulling the sale of 'declining cable networks' including MSNBC, while another round of layoffs at CNN is yet further evidence that their business model is broken - which has 'elites' such as Hillary Clinton & John Kerry in a panic.

Quite the sensitive bunch, Axios CEO Jim VandeHei had a total meltdown after Elon Musk told X users: "You are the media."

On X, “Musk is proclaiming that ‘you are the media.’ No, you're not. I mean, maybe you're somebody who's popping off on X, but it's different than being a reporter… I could take your temperature... If you had a wound, I could put a bandaid on it. It doesn't make me a fucking… https://t.co/Q3XNiN8cxF — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) November 12, 2024

Meanwhile, "the media..."

And now they understand cause and effect.

Legacy media tried to destroy Trump. He destroyed them instead. https://t.co/PIIpwltnRw — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) November 12, 2024

This leads us to the establishment mouthpiece, The Guardian, which appears to be digging itself into a deeper hole by explaining to readers on Wednseday that Guardian editorial accounts will stop posting on X because of rampant "far-right conspiracy theories and racism."

Here's more from the outlet:

We wanted to let readers know that we will no longer post on any official Guardian editorial accounts on the social media site X (formerly Twitter). We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere. This is something we have been considering for a while given the often disturbing content promoted or found on the platform, including far-right conspiracy theories and racism. The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse. X users will still be able to share our articles, and the nature of live news reporting means we will still occasionally embed content from X within our article pages. Our reporters will also be able to carry on using the site for news-gathering purposes, just as they use other social networks in which we do not officially engage. Social media can be an important tool for news organisations and help us to reach new audiences but, at this point, X now plays a diminished role in promoting our work. Our journalism is available and open to all on our website and we would prefer people to come to theguardian.com and support our work there. Thankfully, we can do this because our business model does not rely on viral content tailored to the whims of the social media giants' algorithms – instead we're funded directly by our readers. You can support the Guardian today from just £1/$1.

Of course fabricating a debunked story that Paul Manafort visited Julian Assange and other notable establishment propaganda is just fine!

NEW: The Guardian just announced they will no longer post on X because of “far-right conspiracy theories and racism” 🤡



Simultaneously, they ask for donations & claim they are funded by readers—with no mention of the $10+ million they’ve received from Bill Gates. pic.twitter.com/R4Tpmx6Q6Z — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) November 13, 2024

They are a dying publication — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2024

I wonder why the Guardian doesn’t want to stay on X…? 🤔 https://t.co/MlUjbmpT3g pic.twitter.com/6UFSRbSVck — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) November 13, 2024

Don't let the door hit you on the way out!