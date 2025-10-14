Making Sense Of The Wave Of Next-Gen AI Smart Glasses Launches

Apple is reportedly shifting its focus from the unaffordable, bulky Vision Pro headset to AI-powered smart glasses, as Ray-Ban Meta continues to dominate the fast-growing smart glasses space.

A wave of new AI and AR glasses has flooded the consumer market in the second half of this year. Goldman Sachs analysts, led by Allen Chang, provided clients with a breakdown of what the next phase of the smart-glasses boom will look like.

Wave of New Launches:

Meizu StarV Snap (AI glasses),

Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 (AI glasses),

Oakley Meta Vanguard (AI glasses),

Meta Ray-Ban Display (AR glasses),

and HTC Vive Eagle (AI glasses).

Another round of launches this month:

INMO GO3 and RayNeo Air 4 AR glasses will be released in Oct 2025. INMO GO3 will come with a longer battery life as a result of new hardware design solutions, with enhanced AI features.

RayNeo's Air 4 AR glasses will be the first product after their announced collaboration with audio player Bang & Olufsen.

AR glasses pipeline: New models in Oct and Dec

AI glasses pipeline: New models in Nov

AR / AI glasses price and shipments trends

Specification of recent AI / AR smart glasses

Ray-Ban Meta's shipments have been leading.

Important to note: Apple's Vision Pro was an outright flop (read here & here). Meta, on the other hand, has been dominating the market with its Ray-Ban smart glasses - a trend we believe will continue with the next iteration featuring an integrated AR display.