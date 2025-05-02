Gen Z Now Makes Up Third Of X's Audience - Driven By Authenticity, Free Speech, & Memes

X CEO Linda Yaccarino spoke on Wednesday at the Possible conference in Miami, offering new insights into how America's Generation Z (Gen Z), those aged 13 to 28, is reshaping news consumption. In what may come as a shock—and a source of frustration—for legacy corporate media and its imploding censorship cartel, Gen Z now makes up roughly one-third of X's daily user base.

"The growth is really coming from Gen Z—I think that's a surprise to a lot of people in the room. Gen Z now makes up 31% of our audience. Since they value authenticity, they come for the humor, real-time information, memes, and trends," Yaccarino told the audience.

She continued: "They're projected to have $36 trillion in spending power by 2030. So when you consider all of that—the power of X, our presence in the real-time zeitgeist, and this accelerating growth—we're pretty excited about the future of X."

"X has bypassed—or leapfrogged—legacy media because the new generation is fueled by technology and unrestricted access to information. The way data and content are consumed has changed forever ," Yaccarino said.

Yaccarino makes a valid point: Younger generations increasingly value authenticity over scripted messaging.

This massive shift was reflected in the rising popularity of long-form podcasts, such as Joe Rogan's, which gained substantial traction during last year's election cycle, particularly during high-profile appearances by figures like Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

The unscripted, teleprompter-free format resonated with youngsters who sought unfiltered, real-time conversations.

Much different than the fake news...

Most Americans are tired of corporate media lies and their censorship cartel that has only tricked the nation into endless wars, lied about Covid origins, called everyone they disagreed with 'Russian disinfo', lied about Hunter Biden's laptop from hell, lied about Joe Biden's cognitive state, and the list goes on and on and on.

X has given America's future leaders transparency. The matrix has been cracked. The Overton Window shifted. The Davos elite have lost control but are hellbent on starting World War III.