A viral video shows OnlyFans content creator Lily Phillips taking part in a baptism ceremony, saying she has "found Jesus" and now feels "closer to God."

British adult OnlyFans content creator Phillips is known for a series of sensational stunts, including reportedly outdoing fellow OF creator Bonnie Blue by sleeping with more than 1,100 men.

The baptism represents spiritual cleansing, commitment, and transformation for Phillips after years of creating adult content on OF.

The exact end of her OF activity isn't clear. She hasn't publicly announced any retirement, but a viral video shows Phillips getting baptized.

It's hard to know whether this baptism- intended to wash her of sins - is genuine or a public stunt.

However, we've documented another well-known OF model who apparently found Jesus...

The entire OF fad for young women has generated $25 billion in earnings since 2016, but it comes at a reputational cost.

As we've pointed out, OF "isn't cultural drift; it's social engineering."

Now, an upswing in Christianity may suggest that, once models peak, they will "find Jesus" and likely require retraining to reenter the actual workforce