Pennsylvania Bill - 'Jetsons Act' - Aims To Green-Light Flying Cars

Weeks after we suggested that the next-generation Tesla Roadster could very well be the Alef "flying car," we turn our attention to Pennsylvania, which is positioning itself to join several states preparing for a world of flying cars.

Fox News reports that State Sen. Marty Flynn, of the 22nd District, has reintroduced Senate Bill 1077, also known as the Jetsons Act. This piece of legislation allows vehicles capable of driving on public roads and flying like aircraft.

Senate Bill 1077 would create a new category under state law, require registration and inspections, and apply standard traffic rules on the ground while deferring to the FAA in the air. Takeoffs and landings would be limited to approved areas.

The goal is to give flying car companies enough runway - or perhaps clarity - to law enforcement, regulators, and manufacturers ahead of the 2030s when flying cars and humanoid robots will become a common sight.

Other states, including Minnesota and New Hampshire, have already passed similar laws.

Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast for a three-hour conversation covering a wide range of topics, including the upcoming unveiling of the second-generation Tesla Roadster, which he said "will have crazy tech."

"Look, I think it has a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever. This is some crazy, crazy technology we got in this car. Crazy technology. Crazy crazy. Let's just put it this way. It's crazier than anything James Bond. If you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it's crazier than that," Musk told Rogan.

Musk said that this product unveiling will be "unforgettable" and even hinted at a flying car.

He continued, "My friend Peter Thiel once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don't have flying cars. If Peter wants a flying car we should be able to buy one."

As we pointed out, the flying car Musk is referring to is likely the SpaceX-backed Alef company, which recently received a Special Airworthiness Certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration for its Model A, allowing the startup to fly the eVTOL at limited locations for exhibition, research, and development, including the latest demonstration.

A US made flying car has started test flights with a 300k price tag, 170 km range and already 3300 pre orders 🚗✈️



These developments from flying cars and humanoid robots (read the latest report) are part of a massive jigsaw being put together that shows what the 2030s are shaping up to be: an era defined by autonomous mobility, AI-driven labor, and rewiring of how society functions (partially built by this billionaire (read).