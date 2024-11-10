print-icon
print-icon

Liberal Cat Ladies Reveal "Battle Plan" To Poison Trump Men With Aqua Tofana

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Educated white liberal women appear to have lost their goddamn minds after the presidential election. Many have posted videos of uncontrollable emotional outbursts over a Trump victory...

... with some even threatening to adopt pro-life stances as a form of retaliation against men.

Others have made what appears to be terroristic threats, suggesting at the use of strong poison against men because they voted for the evil 'Orange Man.' 

Internet searches for Aqua Tofana—a potent poison created in Sicily around 1630 by a woman named Giulia Tofana, or Tofania, and historically used by women to free themselves from relationships by killing men—spiked shortly after the election results.

Searches for "Aqua Tofana recipe" surged. 

And how to make the poison. 

The first search result on Google for "Aqua Tofana recipe" came up with a video on the Chinese social media platform TikTok. 

Clicking on the link unveiled many creepy women pushing Aqua Tofana propaganda. 

"Melania Trump making some Aqua Tofana from scratch before she reunites with her husband," one video stated.

What in the actual... 

X user I Meme Therefore I Am noted, "HOLY SH*T, Karens lost their fvcking minds over Trump's win and launched MATGA—short for Make Aqua Tofana Great Again." 

More unhinged liberal women are pushing Aqua Tofana propaganda after the elections.

Here's what X users are saying:

Great job, Obama, Alex Soros, and MSM... 

What in the actual f...

0
Loading...