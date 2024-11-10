Liberal Cat Ladies Reveal "Battle Plan" To Poison Trump Men With Aqua Tofana

Educated white liberal women appear to have lost their goddamn minds after the presidential election. Many have posted videos of uncontrollable emotional outbursts over a Trump victory...

I fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/Dmoxdj02DI — stephen hilton (@stephenhilton23) November 7, 2024

... with some even threatening to adopt pro-life stances as a form of retaliation against men.

Woman says she has an IQ of 130 and will now “stay dry” and not sleep with men because Trump was elected.



She said it’s punishment for taking away her right to an abortion.



Sounds good. She won’t need any abortions then.



Way to go IQ 130. pic.twitter.com/P6wgGrvYpt — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

Others have made what appears to be terroristic threats, suggesting at the use of strong poison against men because they voted for the evil 'Orange Man.'

Internet searches for Aqua Tofana—a potent poison created in Sicily around 1630 by a woman named Giulia Tofana, or Tofania, and historically used by women to free themselves from relationships by killing men—spiked shortly after the election results.

Searches for "Aqua Tofana recipe" surged.

And how to make the poison.

The first search result on Google for "Aqua Tofana recipe" came up with a video on the Chinese social media platform TikTok.

Clicking on the link unveiled many creepy women pushing Aqua Tofana propaganda.

"Melania Trump making some Aqua Tofana from scratch before she reunites with her husband," one video stated.

What in the actual...

X user I Meme Therefore I Am noted, "HOLY SH*T, Karens lost their fvcking minds over Trump's win and launched MATGA—short for Make Aqua Tofana Great Again."

HOLY SH*T, Karens lost their fvcking minds over Trump’s win and launched MATGA—short for Make Aqua Tofana Great Again.



Aqua Tofana was a powerful poison in 17th-century Sicily, sold by women to other women seeking to escape abusive relationships by discreetly poisoning their… pic.twitter.com/KvHK8ZXWz4 — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 10, 2024

More unhinged liberal women are pushing Aqua Tofana propaganda after the elections.

‘Your body, my choice’



This new movement is called MATGA - make aqua tofana great again, it’s teaching women how to POIS☠️N Trump supporters with plants and flowers! pic.twitter.com/zg9aWvaVvS — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) November 10, 2024

#AquaTofana #LiberalismIsAMentalDisease #LiberalInsanity

Liberal women calling for “aqua tofana” against conservatives. Aqua Tofana was a poison used in the 1600’s against abusive husbands. pic.twitter.com/0rGC3A9P5X — Jenn Is Awesome (@rebelpatriot23) November 10, 2024

Look at this #FBA woman tell other BW to divorce their husbands and for those who can't. Use "aqua tofana"



I can't say what that means on this platform but, take a wild guess. #Election2024 #KamalaHarris #Trump #USElection2024 pic.twitter.com/GkaE07kJL9 — Bon Jour (@BlackinMexico) November 8, 2024

Here's what X users are saying:

