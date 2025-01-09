Arson Threats A "Major Issue" In Wildfire-Ravaged Los Angeles County

Five people have died, more than 2,000 building structures have been destroyed, and 29,000 acres have been scorched as wildfires rage out of control across Los Angeles County. With over 130,000 residents under evacuation orders, concerns are growing about the very real possibility of arsonists intentionally starting some of the fires.

According to an LA County fire chief earlier this week, the Palisades Fire began "as a very small fire in a backyard," then spread up a ridge, was carried by high winds, and created an ember cast that ignited fires throughout the Palisades.

pic.twitter.com/dEn0Ucu5XX — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 9, 2025

Some X users struggled to understand how other wildfires many miles away were ignited simultaneously by a single fire. Perhaps high winds were involved. If not, then arson has to be considered.

Let's not forget: the Palisades have experienced fires before. In 2021, it wasn't an accident—a homeless man was responsible for starting the fire. And thanks to radical Democrats in the imploding state, the homeless are everywhere.

The 2021 Pacific Palisades fire wasn’t an accident—it was arson. A homeless man, Ramon Santos Rodriguez, was arrested for starting it.

In 2025, we could be facing the same devastating truth. Gavin Newsom’s regressive policies have allowed homeless drug addicts & the mentally ill… pic.twitter.com/UPz8yYlU1U — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) January 9, 2025

Some of the first evidence suggesting that arsonists may have played a role in expanding these fast-moving wildfires comes from Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire, who wrote on X: "This is Andrew Huberman first hand seeing arsonists light a fire in LA I have been told by the LAPD that arson is a major issue in LA right now."

Maguire also said, "Democratic leadership has been about style not substance And they have failed us."

Riigght.

Los Angeles has an arson problem because they allow 75,000+ deranged homeless people to wander the streets, a forest management problem because liberals have allowed their forests to turn into a glorified tinder box, a crime problem and the list goes one.



Failed city. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) January 8, 2025

More evidence of possible arson...

"An arson suspect was reported on the Los Angeles County scanner prior to the Hollywood Hills fire starting," News Rated wrote on X.

An arson suspect was reported on the Los Angeles County scanner prior to the Hollywood Hills fire starting. — News Rated (@NewsRated) January 9, 2025

Another X user posted audio from an LA police scanner that confirms at least one active arsonist was on the run.

Police Scanner , arsonist lighting fires california , looking for Latino male pic.twitter.com/KwBFvndNGQ — KeenKaleidoscopeConjurer (@bostonkray) January 9, 2025

Other arson reports in the LA area:

Officials have not yet confirmed any arrests and the details regarding this are still be… https://t.co/0LQwZCbK2h pic.twitter.com/IN3PuJ84Vr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 9, 2025

Look at this. Videographer finds person trying to start a fire in Southern California.



Arson accounts for 10-15% of SoCal wildfires. In 2022, there were 358 arson-related fires in California, burning about 12,000 acres.



Source: https://t.co/YqCl0vUXaG https://t.co/bCj3S7ko09 — Brooks Garner (@BrooksWeather) January 8, 2025

Arson reported in Los Feliz tonight, with neighbors claiming masked men broke locks and scoped out their building just last night. This comes as devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, leaving communities on edge. #SunsetFire #LosAngeles #Altadena #RunyonCanyon… pic.twitter.com/TRXtPEOedt — RightNowViews (@Right_Now_Views) January 9, 2025

Pyro-terrorism is not out of the question as well, given the elevated threat level of terrorism in the US.

The days of blaming cow farts and Taylor Swift's private jets are over.