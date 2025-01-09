print-icon
Arson Threats A "Major Issue" In Wildfire-Ravaged Los Angeles County

by Tyler Durden
Five people have died, more than 2,000 building structures have been destroyed, and 29,000 acres have been scorched as wildfires rage out of control across Los Angeles County. With over 130,000 residents under evacuation orders, concerns are growing about the very real possibility of arsonists intentionally starting some of the fires

According to an LA County fire chief earlier this week, the Palisades Fire began "as a very small fire in a backyard," then spread up a ridge, was carried by high winds, and created an ember cast that ignited fires throughout the Palisades. 

Some X users struggled to understand how other wildfires many miles away were ignited simultaneously by a single fire. Perhaps high winds were involved. If not, then arson has to be considered.

Let's not forget: the Palisades have experienced fires before. In 2021, it wasn't an accident—a homeless man was responsible for starting the fire. And thanks to radical Democrats in the imploding state, the homeless are everywhere. 

Some of the first evidence suggesting that arsonists may have played a role in expanding these fast-moving wildfires comes from Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire, who wrote on X: "This is Andrew Huberman first hand seeing arsonists light a fire in LA I have been told by the LAPD that arson is a major issue in LA right now." 

Maguire also said, "Democratic leadership has been about style not substance And they have failed us."

More evidence of possible arson... 

"An arson suspect was reported on the Los Angeles County scanner prior to the Hollywood Hills fire starting," News Rated wrote on X. 

Another X user posted audio from an LA police scanner that confirms at least one active arsonist was on the run. 

Other arson reports in the LA area:

Pyro-terrorism is not out of the question as well, given the elevated threat level of terrorism in the US

The days of blaming cow farts and Taylor Swift's private jets are over. 

