A "Bulging Lobe" Of Polar Vortex Madness Headed For U.S. East

Mother Nature across the Mid-Atlantic can only be described by the Katy Perry lyric, “You’re hot, then you’re cold,” as a meteorologist warns that a "tropospheric polar vortex" will sweep across the Lower 48 this weekend into early next week, abruptly ending the summer-like conditions in Washington, D.C.

"A bulging lobe of the tropospheric 'polar vortex' will be tracking through the Lower 48, bringing a cold front and much cooler air to the Eastern U.S.," meteorologist Ryan Maue wrote on X.

He added, "We'll wave goodbye to the nearly unprecedented mid-April heat wave."

A bulging lobe of the tropospheric "polar vortex" will be tracking through the Lower 48 bringing a cold front and much cooler air to the Eastern U.S.



We'll wave goodbye to the nearly unprecedented mid-April heat wave. pic.twitter.com/gcgSX0Xwzo — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) April 17, 2026

Folks in the Capitol Beltway will see a 40°F swing in high temperatures from yesterday's 93°F to Monday's 52°F, according to Bloomberg data.

Wild swing for DC high temps plus the forecast.

Average temperatures in Washington at this time of year typically run in the mid-50°Fs. Yet, like the Katy Perry lyric above, Mother Nature still cannot seem to settle on a steady rising temperature trend with Northern Hemisphere spring underway.

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Lefty MSM outlets would have us all believe that this schizophrenic weather is somehow because of cow farts and gasoline-powered cars and gas stoves, and we must be taxed to death to solve Al Gore's global warming.