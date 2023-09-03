Corporate Media Gripped A Nation In "Climate Anxiety" Despite Scientists Who Say 'No Emergency'

Politicians 'north of Richmond', corporate media outlets, climate crusaders like Greta Thunberg, and new and improved 'Greta 2.0' (Sophia Kianni) cheerleaded fuzzy 'climate math' at the peak of the Northern Hemisphere summer to warn heat and extreme weather events were alarming milestones of impending climate disaster.

In mid-July, when the Northern Hemisphere summer began to peak, ABC, The New York Times, Axios, and Bloomberg cited questionable climate math from a computer model that enabled them to declare "hottest day ever." However, the math was so fuzzy that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration couldn't even stand behind the claim, telling AP News, "Although NOAA cannot validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis, we recognize that we are in a warm period due to climate change."

Remember the flood of climate doom headlines in July?

Such propaganda from corporate media would've had anyone believe the Earth was on the brink of a climate disaster -- but it wasn't. Just hysteria pushed with fake news.

Bloomberg data shows temperature across the Lower 48 versus a 30-year mean didn't deviate excessively higher than the norm -- clearly a different story than what was pitched by corporate media and climate alarmists. In fact, temperatures have been sliding across the country since early August.

We penned a note weeks ago titled Climate Experts Criticize Alarmist Rhetoric Over Summer Temperatures. Just last week, 1,609 scientists and professionals worldwide signed a declaration, including 321 from the US, to dismiss the existence of a climate crisis and insist that carbon dioxide benefits Earth, contrary to the popular alarmist narrative.

One inconvenient truth the corporate media failed to cover this summer: wildfires across the US burned the lowest amount of acres in a decade.

Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus and visiting fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, said where have you seen this reporting in the news? ... nowhere.

"Have you seen that reported anywhere?" he asked, referring to Copernicus' wildfire data is absent from corporate presses. It's an inconvenient truth that destroys the climate change narrative.

Data:



Fire has burned 𝙡𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩 area in the US in a decade



Have you seen that reported anywhere?



Yes, Canada burned much more (constantly reported), but the US, Europe, Africa, Asia burned 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨



In total, world burned 𝙡𝙚𝙨𝙨



🧵 and refs belowhttps://t.co/scZCc2cFi9 pic.twitter.com/ZpxW6BokPI — Bjorn Lomborg (@BjornLomborg) August 23, 2023

Looking ahead, Peter Geiger, editor of the Farmer's Almanac, published a note explaining the latest extended weather forecast for the winter 2023-24 season shows cold temperatures, snow, and damp conditions across the Lower 48.

Geiger wrote in the note, "The 'brrr' is coming back! We expect more snow and low temperatures nationwide."

Meanwhile, corporate media is responsible for producing a young generation that suffers from "climate anxiety."

"The cover of Newsweek tells 'a generation gripped by climate anxiety.'"🙄



Brainwashed and brain-damaged young people ought to be suing Big Media not Big Oil.



Media should be our bulwark against BS. Instead, it is BS.https://t.co/ZKDpa4ROMQ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) September 3, 2023

Don't worry. Corporate media will attribute the changing of seasons from warm to cold to 'climate change.' For some context, these climate doomers once spewed the Earth would move into a new ice age by the 21st century.

It's big businesses to spread climate misinformation. Just ask Al Gore.

They're routinely wrong and have zero accountability.

Remember Greta's 2018 tweet?