DeSantis Declares Emergency As Tropical Depression Threatens Florida

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Aug 27, 2023 - 04:00 PM

Florida needs to be prepared for tropical activity mid/late next week. 

Tropical Depression 10 is "meandering" off the Yucatan Peninsula and is forecasted to become a hurricane early next week, with the latest spaghetti models suggesting landfall across the west coast of Florida and the Panhandle. 

As of the latest National Hurricane Center update, TD10 is 30 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, with winds sustained at 35 mph and moving south at five mph. 

"The depression is moving toward the south near 5 mph (7 km/h), and it is likely to meander near the Yucatan Channel through early Monday. "A faster motion toward the north or north-northeast is expected later on Monday, bringing the system over the eastern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC forecast said.

In preparation for rapid intensification, Florida Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 33 Florida counties while campaigning for president in Iowa. 

"I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week," DeSantis said. 

He continued, "I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked."

Last week, tropical activity flourished across the Caribbean region and Atlantic basin after a "historic lull" this summer. 

All eyes on Florida. 

