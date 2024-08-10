MSM Absent In Reporting "Dozens Of Night Time Low Temp Records" Across US 

Climate alarmists and their left-wing corporate media allies, who constantly spread fear and anxiety among an already heavily medicated population, churn out endless streams of climate doom headlines right at the peak of the Northern Hemisphere summer (how convenient). They deliberately ignore the fact that the 2022 Tonga Volcano eruption is contributing to some of the Earth's warming—and they'll conveniently leave out this critical piece of climate news:

"Dozens of night time low temp records have been broken the last 2 mornings. Many folks waking up to temps in the upper 40s and lower 50s this morning," private weather forecaster BAM Weather wrote on X.

BAM Weather explained these low temperatures are "Typical of early October weather for most."

Let's not forget that climate alarmists usually point to 'record temperatures' with data going back several decades, half a century, or a little more. If they were to show the entire picture, well, their agenda and climate grift would evaporate overnight.

The lower 48 region is about three weeks post-peak summer.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center still expects the weather phenomenon La Nina to emerge "during Sep-Oct-Nov (66% chance) and persist through the Northern Hemisphere winter 2024-25 (74% chance during Nov-Dec-Jan)."

Leftist corporate media usually get it wrong - with zero accountability - because they're plagued by the 'climate religion' and push an agenda to scare folks into believing that more government taxes and banning cow farts and Taylor Swift's jet will solve the world's problems.