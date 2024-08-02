"Relief Is Coming" To US After Summer Of Heat Waves  

About a week ago, we penned a note saying how 'peak summer' usually brings with it climate hysteria unleashed by MSM, which drives climate anxieties among the population about an emergency that really doesn't exist. In fact, climate alarmists are leaving out one key part about the warming: "Tonga Volcano Contributed To Global Warming." Also, these alarmists usually cite temperature data several decades back or half a century back, failing to provide the big picture...

Peak summer brings with it another scorcher on Thursday.

Meteorologist Ryan Maue posted on X, "2/3 of the Lower 48 by area will be at least 90°F today. About 250 million population, which is about 70%."

Maue pointed out some good news:

"No surprise -- first day of August can be hot in middle summer. But we're about to turn the corner on the extreme heat -- relief is coming from Canada."

Peak summer occurred in mid-July for the Lower 48. From here, temperatures should be less extreme, with cooler nights where you can open the doors and windows at night and save on HVAC costs.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center also noted on X that "significant relief early next week" is coming to the Northern Plains and a "cooldown" for the Northeast.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center also noted on X that "significant relief early next week" is coming to the Northern Plains and a "cooldown" for the Northeast.

Great news, relief is coming.