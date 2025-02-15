print-icon
"Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, & Polar Vortex Is Coming For You"

The polar vortex is coming back across large swaths of the Lower 48 this weekend and through next week. 

"Bitterly cold Arctic air will pour into the central U.S. next week, bringing record-breaking low temps, dangerous wind chills (30-50 below zero), and possible heavy snow from the Plains to the Northeast," NWS Weather Prediction Center wrote on X. 

For everyone hoping for the first signs of spring, meteorologist Ryan Maue squashed those hopes—at least for now—with his post on X: "Don't even bother next week. It's going to be too cold to go outside. A week-long Polar Vortex event will crush your soul."

"Roses are red, violets are blue, and the polar vortex is coming for you! The most unusually cold blob of air on the planet will be over the United States next week as the polar vortex returns for the second time this year," said Ben Noll, a meteorologist at New Zealand's National Institute of Water & Atmospheric Research. 

Bloomberg data shows that the last polar vortex sent the entire nation into a deep freeze, with snow even in New Orleans

Meteorologists are already chatting about blizzard risks for next week across the Mid-Alantic and Northeast states.

This winter has been harsh across much of the Lower 48 (read here & here & here & here).

So why have global warming alarmists remained silent about these cold blasts? Could it be that their USAID-funded propaganda budget has dried up? 

