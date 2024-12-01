Searches For 'Cords Of Wood' Hit Record As Cold Blast Chills Lower 48

While residents in parts of the Great Lakes region dig out after feet of snow, much of the eastern US faces bitter Arctic air over the next few days. This cold snap has reminded cash-strapped households of the importance of stockpiling cords of wood as Old Man Winter comes knocking.

It's that time of year in the Northern Hemisphere when winter roars across the Lower 48, and search trends on Google for "cords of wood near me" or "how much does a cord of wood cost" surge.

Google search trends data shows that interest in burning firewood has hit a record high this year—perhaps because low- and middle-income households are in dire financial straits. Many have depleted their personal savings and racked up insurmountable credit card debt just to survive the inflation storm triggered by failed Bidenomics.

Search trends for "cost of a cord of wood" just hit a new record high.

Households are increasingly worried about power bill inflation, as this is the time of year when heating bills soar.

Take a look at the CPI for electricity—this is the first time in a generation that electricity prices have seen a three-year rate of change greater than any period since the inflation storm of the 1970s and early 1980s, even outpacing the commodity price surge leading up to 2008.

It's no wonder households are loading up on cords of wood this year—power prices have gone bonkers. Goldman unveiled this alarming trend in a report for Mid-Atlantic households several months ago...

According to Angie's List, the average price for a cord of wood topped $300 this fall. The cost of the cord ranges from $150 to $500, depending on many factors, including type of wood and geographical location.

Angie's List expert René Bennett breaks down the costs of hardwood versus softwood.

Most importantly, Bennett provides a state-by-state analysis of the average cost of a cord of wood.

For some folks, why pay for firewood when they own property?

All they need to do is fire up their Polaris Ranger or any other UTV with a bed, grab a Stihl 2-stroke chainsaw, and scour their land for fallen or standing dead trees.

Or the easier way...

Become ungovernable—live off the land.