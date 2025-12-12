print-icon
Snow Threat For Mid-Atlantic I-90 Corridor This Weekend

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Ahead of next week's return to global warming, thank you, Al Gore, for listening to our prayers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast after weeks of below-average temperatures that felt like the Arctic. A weekend snowstorm is set to blanket the region with accumulating snow.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center published a new snowfall forecast for a weekend winter storm that stretches from the northern High Plains of Montana through the Ohio Valley, the central Appalachians, and the Northeast, including major cities from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

Private weather forecaster Weather Madness noted on X, "I expect an Arctic low to develop along the Arctic front, which could produce extra snow along the I-95 corridor from NYC to DCA."

Weather Madness expects parts of the Mid-Atlantic to receive 4 to 8 inches.

Meteorologist Steven DiMartino at NY NJ PA Weather published a short video earlier that details the incoming snow threat for the Mid-Atlantic area.

More from meteorologist Rayn Maue... 

On Thursday, we noted in "After Polar Vortex US Freeze, Global Warming Returns Before Christmas" that a warm-up for the eastern half of the US is expected to begin on Tuesday-Wednesday of next week.

Meteorologist Ben Noll said, "A whopping 235 million people across the United States have experienced well below-average temperatures so far this December."

We'll take the warmth. Thanks, Al Gore. However, January is right around the corner.

