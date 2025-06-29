Stalled Global Circulation Signals "Stout Heat Dome In July" 

For readers waking up across the Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City metro areas, conditions remain gloomy with overcast skies and mild temperatures hovering in the mid-70s°F—quite a change from triple-digit heat that gripped the region earlier last week, straining power grids and sending electricity prices soaring.

However, a new outlook from private weather forecaster BAMWX warns that the heat dome may return in force next month.

"I would recommend none of us sleep on this trend ahead into next week, esp heading into Holiday markets," said BAMWX meteorologist Kirk Hinz.

Hinz noted, "Simply put - the global circulation/momentum has HALTED ... Translation - there will be a stout Heat Dome in July, question is just "where"...stay tuned."

The meteorologist's forecast comes as average temperatures in Washington, D.C., typically peak during the heart of summer—mid-July through early August—before gradually declining heading into late August and September.

"Energy markets watch very closely for weather trends like this heading into the 4th of July holiday as naturally there will already be an uptick in energy demand due to increased festivities etc. has everything to do with supply vs demand," Hinz explained.

