Heat Dome Breaks: Mid-Atlantic & Northeast See Short-Lived Relief

After a stretch of scorching heat across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City, much-needed relief in the form of cooler weather has descended into the area on Friday morning. Daytime highs are expected to hover near 75°F from the nation's capital up through New York City—well below the triple-digit temperatures earlier this week that sent power grids across the eastern half of the U.S. into emergencies.

2 pm temps today as far BELOW normal as they were above a couple of days ago. Anyone want to panic over that pic.twitter.com/VNnhM7BjCR — The American Storm (@BigJoeBastardi) June 27, 2025

This temporary cooldown will offer relief today before temperatures climb back into the 85°F to 90°F range for the Washington metro area through the weekend.

This week, power grids across the eastern U.S. were pushed to the brink as millions cranked up their air conditioners to survive the heat:

What was the one thing missing from this week's extreme heat dome? The usual barrage of "climate crisis" headlines from far left-leaning legacy corporate media outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, and MSNBC.

Bloomberg data show a sharp decline in climate-crisis story counts. No spike this week??

The reason may be simple: these headlines only spike when the Democratic Party is ramming through 'green' climate bills that benefit their rogue NGO industry.