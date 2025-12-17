Where Did Global Warming Go? US East Sees Snowiest Start In Nearly Two Decades

The so-called "climate crisis" narrative was built on a house of cards and has been unraveling ever since Bill Gates acknowledged the risks were overstated, and a major study long used to project climate catastrophe was recently retracted.

In reality, the narrative became a vehicle for globalist Democrats to raid the U.S. Treasury and push de-growth policies that weakened the U.S. under the Biden-Harris regime. Meanwhile, China aggressively expanded coal-fired power generation, raising the question of whether the push for "green" policies amounted to little more than self-sabotage.

Another climate reality is that polar vortex mayhem across the eastern half of the U.S. this month has produced one of the snowiest starts to the Northern Hemisphere winter season in nearly two decades. This winter blast undermines the narrative pushed by Democrats, climate-aligned NGOs, and left-wing billionaires, as well as their favored youth spokesperson, Greta, who routinely promoted misinformation and disinformation of imminent planetary inferno unless higher taxes on working-class people, an urgent need to ban cow farts, and eliminate petrol-powered cars and gas stoves.

Meteorologist Ben Noll revealed the visually displeasing reality of a strong winter start for the eastern half of the Lower 48 that Democrats don't want the mainstream to see...

"Fueled in part by an unusually early disruption to the polar vortex, 18 states and D.C. have experienced more snow than average so far this season. In some states, it's been the snowiest start in almost two decades," Noll wrote on X.

Noll noted, "States such as Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana experienced their snowiest start to the season since at least 2008. Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, D.C., New Jersey, and Vermont rank in the top three snowiest over that same period."

"Snowfall has been two to five times the season-to-date average in a zone from Iowa to the Mid-Atlantic coast," he said.

However, Al Gore's global warming appears to be lingering in the western U.S.

The West has been a different story when it comes to snow.



Snowfall has been well below-average across California’s Sierra Mountains and also historically low in Oregon, Nevada, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah and Colorado. pic.twitter.com/Z9yuancYmb — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) December 17, 2025

The good news for those in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast is that relief, or "global warming," will return ahead of Christmas. And now it is only a matter of time before the next polar vortex.