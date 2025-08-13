Humanoid Robot Learns How To Fold Laundry

We've expanded our coverage of humanoid robots and robot dogs for very good reason: "iPhone moment" for these AI-powered machines is just a few years away. These bots are expected to enter homes by the end of the decade, if not the early 2030s. We even got our hands on a Chinese Unitree robodog to test its capabilities, and yes, there's even a Picatinny rail for a flamethrower attachment.

Robot companies, such as Figure AI, have been training humanoid robots for factory applications, as well as the home...

"Today we unveiled the first humanoid robot that can fold laundry autonomously," Figure AI wrote on X earlier today.

Today we unveiled the first humanoid robot that can fold laundry autonomously



Same exact Helix architecture, only new data pic.twitter.com/0iEToKfETD — Figure (@Figure_robot) August 12, 2025

On its website, Figure AI, the startup founded by Brett Adcock, who also launched drone maker Archer Aviation, boasts that its robots have now mastered the task of folding laundry.

Here's more:

Folding laundry may seem mundane to a person, but it is one of the most challenging dexterous manipulation tasks for a humanoid robot.

Why is this important? Well, as Figure AI explains:

The same general-purpose architecture, and the same physical platform, can seamlessly transition from industrial logistics to household chores. As we scale real-world data collection, we expect Helix's dexterity, speed, and generalization to keep improving across an even broader range of tasks.

That's right, these robots are being trained to enter the home and complete basic tasks, like folding laundry, putting groceries away, and even cooking.

Mark Zuckerberg's Meta announced earlier this year that it is entering the AI-powered humanoid robot race, aiming to design and develop a bot for "household chores."

The next frontier for big tech is placing a humanoid robot in every home - likely a 2030s story.

Latest in the world of robots, Goldman analyst Jacqueline attended the 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC) in Beijing, China, last week, and spoke with top humanoid robot companies to gauge the state of the industry. Read the report here.

We tested the Unitree Go2 Quadruped Robot. We'll have more pictures and even footage as we progress with the test.

Our coverage focuses on a 'Skynet-like system' materializing in the years ahead:

. . .