Biden's Border Crisis Triggers Chaos Across America's $28.5 Billion Food Export Market

The number of global supply chains being disrupted, whether the drought-stricken Panama Canal or the conflict-torn Red Sea, continues to rise.

This week, news of the Biden administration's southern border crisis continuing to spiral out of control comes as no surprise. However, what's alarming is the closure of international rail border crossings in Texas that could disrupt food trade between the US and Mexico.

Bloomberg reports more than 40 US food companies and associations have penned a letter to the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, requesting the federal government to immediately reopen the El Paso and Eagle Pass international rail crossings.

Both rail crossings were closed earlier this week by the US Customs and Border Protection because of President Biden's disastrous open southern border crisis, which led to tens of thousands of migrants, if not more, using freight trains to traverse Mexico north to the US.

Griff Jenkins reports “tens of thousands of migrants” in Mexico 3 hours south of the Piedras Negras border crossing of Texas.



Many migrants are on the train or waiting for the next one.



Most of these people will soon enter the US illegally.pic.twitter.com/ZApFArTj0H — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 13, 2023

"The crossing closures are causing exports to be lost," the coalition said in the letter obtained by Bloomberg.

The letter, signed by the National Grain and Feed Association and the National Corn Growers Association, said the $28.5 billion market for US agricultural exports could be severely disrupted if a prolonged shutdown of the border is seen.

They said a logjam has formed on rail networks in at least six states due to the border crossing shutdowns.

"We have also heard of customers in Mexico telling US suppliers they will begin to look to other countries if the US cannot provide a resilient and reliable supply chain," the letter said.

The letter warned: "Each day the crossings are closed we estimate almost 1 million bushels of grain exports are potentially lost along with export potential for many other agricultural products."

Radical progressives in the White House who have championed open southern borders through Biden's first term are now sparking what appears to be the beginnings of supply chain chaos that is only hurting American farmers.

None of this would be happening if Democrats in the White House enforced 'common sense' law and order on the southern border. But it has become quite apparent that open borders, flooding blue cities with millions of illegals, is what Democrats wanted right before the incoming presidential election cycle (read: here).