The Dark Side Of Big Solar Exposed As The Fight To Save Farmland Heats Up 

Now this is precious farmland bulldozed in the name of the so-called "green" energy movement - all to fight a 'climate crisis' that exists more in the headlines of leftist corporate propaganda media outlets than in the actual world.

Citizens around the world have been spoon-fed doomsday climate propaganda for decades - and warned of an impending climate apocalypse that never arrives. Yet every year, climate taxes increase and energy costs soar, as well as power grid reliability crumbles. Why? Because climate alarmist progressives have hijacked energy policy, pushing reckless green agendas that are now backfiring.

Spain's blackout a few months ago provided a glimpse into what it truly means to be 'net zero' for a day...

Now, households and businesses across the U.S. Mid-Atlantic are feeling the pain as their power bills skyrocket, courtesy of Democrat-led green energy delusion...

Since 2015, global solar installations have outpaced all fossil fuels combined. In 2024, the U.S. solar sector grew significantly, and public support for solar is at an all-time high.

Yet there's a dark side to solar. We already know it's an unreliable form of power generation, but did you know one of its major drawbacks is the massive land requirement?

Solar projects are now surpassing 200 megawatts in size, and to support them, companies are gobbling up vast swaths of precious farmland. This land grab has ignited the early stages of a global revolt.

"From Spain to Texas and India to England, solar projects are encroaching on prime agricultural land. Farmers and ranchers are fighting back," energy expert Robert Bryce explained in a new short-form documentary titled "SUNBLOCK: The Global Fight To Save Farmland From Big Solar."

Here’s a trailer for my short new documentary on the global fight to save farmland from Big Solar. You can watch the entire 10-minute film by clicking here: https://t.co/XBoesYprxJ pic.twitter.com/WbDIM4fKjG — Robert Bryce (@pwrhungry) August 5, 2025

Bryce highlighted the glaring inefficiency of the green energy push: a 270-megawatt solar plant in Texas that consumes 2,300 acres of farmland, while a 1,200-megawatt natural gas facility down the road delivers 88 times more power on just 26 acres... So for the "efficiency" of the green revolution...

Bryce pointed out - and we agree - that the most efficient forms of power for fueling AI data centers and other emerging electrification trends are nuclear and natural gas. Solar may work well on the rooftops of homes or businesses, but as the energy expert warned, its dark side lies in the massive land grab of valuable farmland.

Is there a secret agenda behind the destruction of farmland for sprawling fields of unreliable solar panels? It's time to reevaluate the solar agenda - and hold leftist lawmakers accountable in elections, from city halls to Capitol Hill, for pushing climate crisis propaganda that's devouring our farmland in pursuit of a utopian green fantasy that will never materialize (well, it will with nuclear).

