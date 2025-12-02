Gas Prices Hit Four-Year Low, Forcing Even CNN To Admit Affordability Squeeze Easing

President Trump's Operation Affordability has focused on lower energy costs for consumers this year. The administration's aggressive "drill baby, drill" posture has translated into rising domestic supply, sending the national average for gasoline to the brink of the psychologically important $3 level.

The latest data from the American Automobile Association shows the national average price for regular gasoline has fallen to a more than four-year low of $3.001 as of Monday.

Seasonally, the national average for regular gasoline now sits below the five-year average. This marks a clear break for consumers from the Biden years, when prices were driven higher by green policies that prioritized unattainable climate goals while jeopardizing affordability for working-class households.

Gas prices are falling so sharply that even CNN has acknowledged President Trump's energy policies are helping ease the affordability crisis that took root under the Biden-Harris years.

CNN: "For the first time in 4.5 years, gas prices are averaging $3/gallon nationally."



"We've got TWENTY states across the country where the average is actually less than $2.75/gallon."

In October, Trump told reporters at the White House that gasoline prices could reach $2.

President Trump predicts we will see $2 Gasoline very soon.



How much are you paying in Gasoline? Drop your state.



$2.84 in MD

More broadly, the Trump administration unveiled its Operation Affordability initiative last month, focusing on lowering food prices for working-class folks. This is a push that will hopefully translate into cheaper food items at the supermarket, including beef and coffee, ahead of the midterm election cycle. The administration had already worked its magic earlier this year by resolving the Biden-era egg price crisis.