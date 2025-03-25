Italy "Eager" To Help Trump Solve Biden's Egg Crisis 

The Biden-Harris regime's questionable handling of the nation's food supply chain—which led to the culling of 150 million egg-laying chickens amid the avian flu crisis—forced the Trump administration to fix the mess by scouring the globe for eggs over the last several weeks. The latest reports indicate that Trump officials have reached out to Italian producers.

Gian Luca Bagnara, head of the Assoavi Italian Association of Egg Producers, told Bloomberg that a representative from the U.S. Embassy had inquired about commercial poultry farm export capacity over the next six months.

"I felt really proud and started making inquiries. This could be an opportunity for building new international relations and we are eager to help," Bagnara said. He noted that only 10% of Italian egg production is exported.

Data from Unaitalia shows that Italy is Europe's fourth-biggest producer, and a quarter of production comes from the northern Veneto region.

Over the past 30 days, the Trump administration has been scouring the globe for eggs—including in several European countries—while working diligently to cap out-of-control egg prices and drive them back down.

The latest USDA prices show egg prices have been more than halved since Trump unveiled his plan to combat sky-high prices produced under the Biden administration's irresponsible culling policies:

Trump top-ticked egg prices with:

Followed by:

And now:

Earlier this month, Elon Musk wrote on X, "It's true. There was an insane slaughter of 150 million egg-laying chickens ordered by the Biden administration."

Americans should be furious with the Biden-Harris regime, which nearly destroyed part of the food supply chain without any meaningful countermeasures to offset lost production.

Trump is fixing Biden's egg mess ahead of Easter.