US Border Czar: "We're Going To Wipe Drug Cartels Off The Face Of Earth"

US Border Czar Tom Homan told Fox News' Jesse Watters that President Donald Trump intends to dismantle the command and control centers of Mexican drug cartels, vowing to "put them out of business" and "wipe them off the face of the Earth." These are strong words against cartels that have fueled a drug overdose crisis responsible for the deaths of 100,000 Americans each year.

Watters asked Homan how cartels have adapted in the last 30 days since Trump's 'America First' border policies of placing the military by the thousands on the southern border...

Homan responded: "Look, they're going maritime. We knew they would. That's why Coast Guard patrols increased by three times. So we're going to shut them down maritime too."

"We're going to put them out of business. President Trump does not mess around with criminal terror organizations. These cartels have killed more Americans than every terror organization combined," the official said.

He continued: "President Trump will end up wiping the cartels off the face of the Earth - putting them out of business. If you put them out of business - you take their money away - they can't buy or bribe Mexican officials. Without money, they have no power.

"We're not just going to attack in Mexico, the Jalisco cartel. We're going to attack them in the 43 countries they have operations currently. We're going to attack them worldwide," the border emphasized.

Watters ended with, "That's a bold statement." ...

Catching up with the latest 'America First' headlines on the border crisis:

Readers should understand that the disrupt-and-dismantle strategy is broad, targeting not only Mexican cartels but also transnational criminal organizations spanning from Canada to China.

This is what 'America First' looks like. It's time to stop the drug death overdose crisis in America that kills 100,000 per year.

We must caution that the fight against cartels could get messy, considering the Biden-Harris regime intentionally flooded the nation with thousands of Tren de Aragua terrorists.