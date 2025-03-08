US P-3B Orion Spy Plane Spotted Over Mexico As SIGINT Ops Target Cartels

President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night made it very clear that Mexican drug cartels have been put on notice—the fight may soon be coming to them.

"The cartels are waging war on America, and it's time for America to wage war on the cartels," Trump told lawmakers, referring to the drug death catastrophe claiming 100,000 American lives per year—fueled by Mexican cartels. This is the clearest indication that the president's 'America First' has shifted focus on dismantling cartel command and control networks.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “The cartels are waging war on America, and it’s time for America to wage war on the cartels.” pic.twitter.com/W9TUuLUmQv — CPAC (@CPAC) March 5, 2025

Ahead of the fight against cartels, the US government conducted several signals intelligence (SIGINT) operations near the US-Mexico border using spy planes.

Some of these operations include:

According to local media outlet Diario CAMBIO22, the latest SIGINT operation involving a US spy plane occurred last week in the southeastern state of Campeche.

Here's more color about the operation via the source:

Virtually the entire southeastern territory of the country has already been "scanned" by the United States in its fight against drug trafficking, logically including the state of Campeche. The Lockheed P-3B Orion aircraft, registration N149CS, of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) service, has been carrying out reconnaissance work over Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán since the beginning of this week. The aircraft, with high spying capabilities, was spotted on Tuesday 4th at the "Manuel Crescencio Rejón" International Airport or Mérida International Airport (MMMD). "A tremendous visitor yesterday (04/03/25) the powerful Lookheed P-3B Orion (N149CS)," wrote Alex Piña in the Facebook group "Aeropuerto MMMD." However, the N149CS was seen this Wednesday, 5th, near the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Airport, Chiapas, according to the specialized application FlightAware. According to another flight tracking app: FlightRadar24, the American plane, belonging to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), has flown over the territory of Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

🔍🕵🏻𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐲𝐚 𝐟𝐮𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐨 𝐩𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐞 𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐬 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐬.



🛫🇺🇸 El avión Lockheed P-3B Orion ya sobrevuela el sur del país, practicamente todo el territorio Sursureste del país ha sido "escaneado" por Estados Unidos en su lucha… pic.twitter.com/Jlc33WDJ53 — Diario CAMBIO 22 (@DiarioCAMBIO22) March 7, 2025

Last month, Green Berets from the US Army's 7th Special Forces Group deployed on a training mission in Campeche—a Mexican port city on the Gulf of Mexico, and the CIA reportedly flew MQ-9 Reaper drones...

This SIGINT operation took place in a strategic chokepoint for drug trafficking...

... where narcotics flow from Central and South America through Mexico before reaching the US.

You might want to reconsider or reschedule that all-inclusive resort trip to Cancun, Playa del Carmen, or Tulum.

* * *

* * *